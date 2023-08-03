The much-awaited trailer of OMG 2, the sequel of OMG- Oh My God!, is out. Ever since the releases of its posters and teaser, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s upcoming film has grabbed our eyeballs. Eleven years after playing Lord Krishna in the original, Akshay has turned Lord Shiva this time. Pankaj Tripathi is essaying the lead role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal in OMG 2. The satirical comedy-drama is based on the Indian education system.

Source: YouTube

We have curated 15 tweets about the OMG 2 trailer showing that the film looks quite promising.

Netizens are going gaga over its scenes and dialogues with special mentions to Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam’s characters.

The trailer is very impressive and I'm sure it will be received well by the audience, the beginning scene of mahadev gave me chills.tbh the way they are going to present this topic won't make conservative families uncomfortable. #OMG2Trailer HarHarMahadevpic.twitter.com/uQXbQ3qrsj — ＲＯＭＥＯ👑 (@iromeostark) August 3, 2023

What a powerful message this small scene is giving in itself.🔥🔥

• In today's time only money has value and nothing else. nothing above money..



– Hats off to the makers for such a beautifully written story.🙌🏻🫡#AkshayKumar #OMG2Trailer #OMG2 #OMG2InTheatresAug11 pic.twitter.com/UbEcRRWd2F — PRIYAM SHARMA (@Priyam_Akkian) August 3, 2023

The #OMG2Trailer has everything to attract audiences waiting for good content. Pankaj Tripathi n Yami Gautam's intriguing court room drama looks captivating. I'm sure #AkshayKumar as Mahadev will be the highlight !! Can't wait for the for the FDFS!! pic.twitter.com/QdtTASOoAy — 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥~ (@IAmRahulAkkian) August 3, 2023

I liked the #OMG2Trailer. It looks very impressive. Such a unique concept this film has. These types of content-oriented films should be made more in India. I thank @akshaykumar, @yamigautam and @TripathiiPankaj ji for this. Surely this film will do well ✔️ pic.twitter.com/Q7ZK9ApUjH — अपना Bollywood🎥 (@Apna_Bollywood) August 3, 2023

#OMG2TrailerReview:

I am sure there will be zero hater for #AkshayKumar after watching #OMG2Trailer. A serious story that needs to be told in today's India. His character gives us godly vibes and I am amazed how he had pull of such a difficult role. A genuine actor for a reason pic.twitter.com/z4lgv7zOOB — bollywoodcrazies (@bollywoodcrazis) August 3, 2023

Mind-blowing #OMG2Trailer 🔥🔥



– Seeing the trailer,it seems that the story of the movie is going to be bang.💥💥 #AkshayKumar𓃵 is coming to win the hearts of the audience. Can't wait for 11 August…#OMG2Trailer #AkshayKumar #OMG2 pic.twitter.com/EnCqxM1AXx — PRIYAM SHARMA (@Priyam_Akkian) August 3, 2023

The #OMG2Trailer is a winner! Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam's chemistry is magical. This movie's narrative about our education system is going to strike a chord with the audience. — DIPESH (@dipesh16_) August 3, 2023

#OMG2Trailer is very promising they didn't show best part of the movie in trailer so we can enjoy it more in theatres. This scene was epic… We are living in kalyug when even God is giving his blessing people want just money haha.😂😍🔥#AkshayKumar #OMG2 pic.twitter.com/zpsJIw7GK3 — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) August 3, 2023

The movie #OMG2 is looking promising and as per the trailer looks movie have everything especially content wise. The solid starcast going to take it to the next level. Mark my words you're going to witness something so special from @akshaykumar..#OMG2Trailer pic.twitter.com/8UKjHBRNV9 — Mᴜᴋᴇꜱʜ Yᴀᴅᴀv'ॐ'🇮🇳 (@mukesh_akkian) August 3, 2023

What a trailer 🤯

I am fully satisfied with this trailer.. The way Akshay Kumar is delivering dialogues and Pankaj Tripathi saying about Sanatan Dharma is just mind blowing. All these are goosebumps moments 😍❤️@akshaykumar @TripathiiPankaj #OMG2Trailer #OMG2 pic.twitter.com/ROHhvzdHfl — 🌻 (@Kohli_Fan_Girl_) August 3, 2023

Muje interesting laga trailer, #OMG2Trailer — G D (@GD63916282) August 3, 2023

The #OMG2Trailer has exceeded all expectations! Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam deliver exceptional performances. Can't wait to witness the movie's insights into our education system. — Shivani (@Shivani1_1) August 3, 2023

Watch the trailer of OMG 2 here:

Did you enjoy this trailer or are you missing the OG, OMG?