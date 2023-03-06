I crave hot pizzas each time I start watching FRIENDS or bread pakoras whenever I watch Band Baaja Baaraat and I’m not even ashamed of it because I’m a foodie. And, I know I’m not the only one who craves food while binge-watching a show or movie!

Sumit Purohit, a filmmaker, shared how he craved a kickass combination of ice cream and gulab jamun after watching Paan Singh Tomar and also craved some pork after watching Angamaly Diaries.

After watching Angamaly Diaries, I came home and immediately ordered some pork. Paan Singh Tomar made me crave for ice cream and Gulab jamun combination.

What's your food-film story? pic.twitter.com/631sxyErqP — Sumit (@SumitPurohit) March 4, 2023

The filmmaker also asked netizens to share their own film-related food stories and well, some of them are quite interesting. Take a look:

Many. One unpopular scene is from a pakistani film 'Bol' , where a pimp character named Saka kanjar eating chicken gravy n roti in the most uncultured unmannerly way, along with a huge glass of lassi. This scene always ignites my appetite. — फन्ने खां (@Gyancho) March 5, 2023

Hasee Toh Phasee and vada pav. — Anup (@ThePuccaCritic) March 4, 2023

Whenever I eat a salad, I wonder if it’s as good as the one Aakash had it in Sydney pic.twitter.com/0QI0UJxQPS — Abdullah (@ab_abd01) March 5, 2023

Sandesh/ Monda (sweets in gen) post GopiGyan Bagha Byan , need for red wine every time post Deewar, thandai Silsila, Chicken Ala Pooz – Choti Si Baat and the mysterious emerald green sherbat in Joy Baba Felunath n more! #Foodie — Nilosree 🫖 🧶🪡 🪁she | her (@Peachtreespeaks) March 5, 2023

“Stanley Ka Dabba” dekh ke bahot bhookh lagi thi yaar. The cooking / food shots were so tempting! And felt like having a good wine after watching “Vicky Christina Barcelona”! 😃😃 — Abhishek Pandey (@AbhiTalkies) March 4, 2023

There is a movie called Salt n Pepper in Malayalam . It had amazing visuals of authentic Kerala food. I believe the entire theatre was hungry after the show cos the only restaurant open after 11 pm in Thiruvananthapuram was almost filled with those who came for the film. — master of punyverse (@appuchin) March 5, 2023

The cheese sandwich from Chef and Suleimani chai from Ustad Hotel. — Adithya Nair Satheesan (@AdithyaNairS) March 4, 2023

Jalebi after Delhi 6 — ajay42🤚 (@ajayheregain) March 5, 2023

Watched the extended family having dinner in Piku and cooked Bengali style khichdi and begun bhaja at 11 pm, just after the show. — Diya (@adevataj) March 4, 2023

Trapped made my craze up for pav bhaji. — Nicky Modi (@modinicky) March 5, 2023

Burger and a drink after pulp fiction is a must. In recent memory, visited the OG Kulcha Nihari in Lucknow after Vikram Vedha and had Pav-omlette after Darlings. — Saahil (@saahilspeaking) March 5, 2023

Drishyam triggers my Pav Bhaji cravings. — Amit Kulkarni (@kulkarniamit7) March 4, 2023

Eating a LOT of ramen while watching Reply 1988 (kdrama) and fully believing that it's not a phase but something for life. It wasn't — Sonakshi Agarwal (@truthfultrash) March 5, 2023

Twin Peaks – Black Coffee and donuts — Aravind/அரவிந்த்/ಅರವಿಂದ್/アレービンド (@AravindD) March 5, 2023

Piku ❤️ House party before the tour.

Poha in @TheViralFever by @amolparashar

Recently, Tea in Lost by PK.

But overall Piku is everything that rolls Irfan & DP, Roadside dhaba, travel & agriculture fields 😍 — . (@kpjpr121) March 5, 2023

Did go and pig out at Calcutta Club after watching Piku though — JSB (@jahanbakshi) March 4, 2023

Not food but No Smoking made me want to smoke 🤣🤣🤣 — JSB (@jahanbakshi) March 4, 2023