The year is now halfway through, making it the best moment to look at all the exceptional stories that Korean dramas have offered.

There are numerous reasons to like the k-dramas that have been released so far, including their fascinating narratives, captivating storylines, and unusual genres, in addition to the stellar performances of the lead cast.

And here, we have compiled a list of some of the most well-liked K-dramas of 2022.

1. Money Heist: Korea

The Korean adaptation of the widely-liked Spanish series has done well for itself. The first half of the crime thriller was engaging and intriguing owing to standout performers like Jeon Jong-seo, Kim Ji-hoon, and Park Hae-soo.

2. Thirty-Nine

This poignant and relevant story about three lifelong friends navigating urban life as they near 40 is reminiscent of Sex and the City. The captivating portrayal of life and female friendship is enriched by a terminal illness and a series of budding romantic relationships.

3. Pachinko

The narrative of a Korean immigrant family is told over the course of four generations in the Korean drama that is based on Min Jin Lee's No. 1 best-selling book of the same name. The Japanese invasion of Korea serves as the backdrop for this Lee Min-ho starrer, which tells the story of a family that defies all odds to remain alive and return to their roots with faith.

4. Our Blues

Due to its exposure of numerous significant societal concerns that are present not just in South Korea but also around the world, this beautiful series was able to move many people. It is set on the picturesque Jeju Island and depicts the different troubles and issues that the inhabitants face in real life.

5. Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

The plot centres on a high school kid who is driven to excel as a fencer. She meets Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo Hyuk), whose family experiences financial ruin but who ultimately manages to land a career as a reporter. The coming-of-age drama centres on characters whose hopes and ambitions are dashed against the turbulent backdrop of South Korea experiencing a serious financial crisis.

6. My Liberation Notes

Three siblings who are attempting to find their place in the world are the focus of the series, which centers on their daily lives. The slice-of-life drama is an intricate and engrossing story about shattered dreams and unattainable personal independence.

7. All Of Us Are Dead

Based on the Naver webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong-Geun, it is one of the most talked-about series. With this apocalyptic narrative, viewers were pulled to the deep connections and stories of these students, which strengthened their desire to ensure their survival. And it goes far beyond just zombies and survival.

8. A Business Proposal

Business Proposal, one of the most watched K-dramas of the year, is based on a webtoon with the same name authored by Haehwa. It is a lighthearted romantic comedy series that centres on a woman who agrees to go on a blind date that her friend's father has set up for the two of them. But when she discovers that the man is actually her CEO, the situation abruptly shifts.

9. Tomorrow

The popular webtoon series of the same name is the basis for the drama Tomorrow. It's simple to assume in the first few episodes that it's a lighthearted tale about a maknae grim reaper portrayed by Rowoon, but there's much more to it. People can relate to the serious and intense themes that the series tackles, such as mental health, hopelessness, darkness, and suicide.

10. Juvenile Justice

Juvenile Justice, one of the best K-dramas of 2022, is made even better by Kim Hye-Soo and her outstanding performance as the series grows more dramatic by the second. Sim Eun-seok (Kim) has a special aversion to young offenders. Additionally, there is a lot of legal drama and excitement when a senior and distinguished judge like her is chosen to preside over a juvenile court.

11. Forecasting Love and Weather

It has a little unique setting, but it's still a nice love story. An ambitious weather forecaster and her coworker are shown forming a relationship in the Korean drama series. It makes for an interesting watch because of how the two manage their job and personal lives.

