We’ve all heard of (or seen) weird workplace policies and rules. Some, a little less strange and a little more offensive. For instance, Pakistan International Airlines recently released a bulletin where they instructed their cabin crew to wear “proper undergarments,” because it portrays a negative image of the organization.

So, as you can imagine, this very strange instruction has stirred up people’s curiosity and to a certain extent, agitation.

Though, PIA did respond to the backlash by saying that they regret the decision and that the words in their bulletin were poorly chosen.

“Despite the fact that the spirit behind the advisory was to ensure proper dress code, however, the standard bulletin, inadvertently, came out with an inappropriate selection of words… I personally feel regretful and am fully convinced that the words could have been more civilized and appropriate in this context instead of words published, which, unfortunately, are being trolled and twisted towards the defamation of the company”

– PIA’s Chief HR Officer

And people have responded to the instructions with questions about how the company even knows whether their employees are wearing improper undergarments?

🚨⚠️#Pakistan International airlines #PIA has made mandatory for its women aircrew to wear #undergarments while wearing the plain uniform.



This is done after some PIA passenger objected on women aircrew dressing. — Sajid Dar 🍁ساجد ڈار (@Beingsajiddarr) September 29, 2022

Pakistan International Airlines,in its internal memo has instructed its crew to wear underwear. The memo says that by not wearing undergarments, a poor image of the company is portrayed. I was under the impression that flying planes by unlicensed pilots gave PIA a bad name. pic.twitter.com/JObsMXIYHm — Adnan Ali (@AdnanAliMD1) September 30, 2022

The Pakistan International Airlines has made it mandatory for its air crew to wear undergarments while wearing plain clothes. 🤔🤔🤔🤔https://t.co/O9x8AS1KmG — Fakhar Yousafzai (@fakharzai7) September 29, 2022

To improve the Global image PIA asked crew to wear undergarments as it brings shame to the airlines & Pakistan.



Last year , PIA found 360 out of 490 pilots were having fake licenses hence all pilots were grounded.



As per PIA underwear brings shame to Pakistan not fake licenses. — AdvisorZaidu (@AdvisorZaidu) October 1, 2022

How does Pakistan Airlines know if its cabin crew is wearing underwear or not??!!🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/1H0kSYfxQb — Rohit🕉♎️🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@_IamRPdBkup) September 30, 2022

In a bizarre order, #Pakistan International Airlines has sent an internal instruction memo to its cabin crew instructing them to wear undergarments. The cabin crew, on the other hand, are protesting the extra duty timings. pic.twitter.com/teR5TZFvPX — Koshal Dar (@DarKoshal) September 30, 2022

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has ordered its flight attendants to dress in accordance with Pakistan’s ‘cultural and national morals’ and to wear undergarments, which has sparked public outrage across the country.#DialoguePakistan #PIA #Pakistan #country pic.twitter.com/aexfohe2I8 — Dialogue Pakistan (@DialoguePak) September 29, 2022

How did Pakistan Airlines know that their cabin crew are not wearing undergarments ?

Connection between positive outlook and undergarments, only Pakistan Airlines can explain. — Govind Gupta (@GovindG64458874) September 30, 2022

How does Pakistan Airlines know if its cabin crew is wearing underwear or not??!!🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/fEGr8JvfuV — Rohit 🕉♎🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@_IamRPd) September 30, 2022

Officially instructing crew to "wear proper undergarments" in an odd circular is Pakistan Airlines.#pakistan — Trolls Officials (@trollsofficials) October 1, 2022

This is the much worse version of telling women that their bra straps are showing.