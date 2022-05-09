Now that the trailer for Panchayat Season 2 is out, it seems just as sweet and salty as its first season. The series, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Biswapati Sarkar and Chandan Roy in the primary roles.

By the looks of the trailer, it has the trademark Jeetu Bhaiya vibe and TVF's situational humour served with drama, just how the fans like it. It will focus on new obstacles at Phulera while also keeping in touch with Abhishek's personal life and dreams.

The new season seems to focus on exploring Abhishek's growing bond with Pradhan ji, Vikas, Prahlad and other people from the village. All of this will be wrapped in the fun and warmth - something that we loved in the previous season.

From the trailer, it looks like Abhishek's temporary back-up has turned out to be a more long-term job than he imagined it to be. And with that he's juggling to find his place at Phulera, while also resolving day-to-day issues like 'building a toilet'. The new camaraderie and the never-stopping obstacles sure leave us excited to see what's in store this time.

Watch the trailer here:

Panchayat Season 2 will stream from 20th May on Amazon Prime Video.

All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube.