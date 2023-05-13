Pathaan had a lot of things working excellently for it and that made it the best movie of the year yet. However, the part that takes the cake away has to be the Pathaan and Tiger train fight sequence. Seeing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share screen space after years was surreal.

However, some eagle-eyed users on the internet have found out that the train sequence in Pathaan was rather copied from an animated film. One such tweet mentions that the sequence is heavily inspired by a scene from an old Jackie Chan cartoon. The user shared both the scenes at the same time and the resemblance was uncanny.

Take a look at the tweet here.

Guess from where Pathaan makers copied action scenes 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Mm0qAmDady — THE INTREPID 🇮🇳 (@Theintrepid_) May 4, 2023

The tweet has gone immensely viral and it has fetched over 2 million views and more than 32K likes. Many users were amazed at how similar both scenes were. Some users defended the makers and called it an inspiration rather than a blatant copy. A section of users also noted that Pathaan had many scenes that were copied from many films.

Here’s what they had to say.

I thought finally they did it something by themselves 😔 — J (@butterchicken96) May 5, 2023

That's Jackie Chan's show — Gauravv (@Dorkknighttttt) May 4, 2023

You are encyclopaedia of all cartoon series 😂 — Ms.पॉजिटिविटी 🇮🇳 (@No__negativtyxd) May 4, 2023

they even copied the musichttps://t.co/sBIjDB0mcg — Omen (@_deeponh) May 5, 2023

OMG! I thought it looked familiar but couldn't place where. I remember seeing this episode too now. 😄 — Ganesh Chakravarthi (@craynonymous) May 5, 2023

Bollywood copy lots of stuff but sometimes its an intentional reference either as whole scene, some dialog or maybe gesture. Hollywood, Anime does it many times. I think the intention is for audience to find it later to keep movie name and iconic scenes alive — m.Bilal 👨‍💻 (@colspot_1993) May 5, 2023

has mid sid directed even one original action scene? what the hell man.. https://t.co/zZMim98qs9 — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) May 5, 2023

Damn these people are seriously jobless huh? 2000 ke animeted series tak dekh liye to criticize… Huh imagine how many times they had to see Pathaan then? https://t.co/QIvOhTAxJh — shah-aish child🩷 (@typosaidiloveya) May 8, 2023

I honestly don't know what to say….. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/8mfJQkyBRt — ewww! (@notjaanvi) May 5, 2023

Safe to say, it has started a fan war of sorts.