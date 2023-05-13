Pathaan had a lot of things working excellently for it and that made it the best movie of the year yet. However, the part that takes the cake away has to be the Pathaan and Tiger train fight sequence. Seeing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share screen space after years was surreal.
However, some eagle-eyed users on the internet have found out that the train sequence in Pathaan was rather copied from an animated film. One such tweet mentions that the sequence is heavily inspired by a scene from an old Jackie Chan cartoon. The user shared both the scenes at the same time and the resemblance was uncanny.
Take a look at the tweet here.
The tweet has gone immensely viral and it has fetched over 2 million views and more than 32K likes. Many users were amazed at how similar both scenes were. Some users defended the makers and called it an inspiration rather than a blatant copy. A section of users also noted that Pathaan had many scenes that were copied from many films.
Here’s what they had to say.
Safe to say, it has started a fan war of sorts.