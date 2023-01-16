There’s no such thing as a “perfect age to watch Harry Potter.” And so, there’s no perfect age to stop wanting to visit Hogwarts, because well, who’d leave a chance like that? Harry Potter and Hogwarts have been ‘the dream’ for too many muggles, and while it is a fantasy, deep down we’re all waiting for our Hogwarts letter.

1. “Visit the library, I love reading.”

– Zoneal101

2. “Go straight to the Hufflepuff common room. I’m dreaming of hanging out in that common room since it was shown on Hogwarts Legacy.”

3. “I would go to the kitchens, the food at Hogwarts has always been top of the list for me. Then dorm. Then the prefects bathroom. Then room of requirement.”

– Own_Band_3839

– Navitach

5. “I would run up to the highest Astronomy tower and look out over the grounds! The view must be amazing.”

– ginas95

6. “Punch Umbridge.”

– somloi_galuska

7. “Straight into the forbidden forest to make friends with the magical animals. Eventually I’m gonna ride a unicorn.”

8. “Probably go to the dungeons to see the potion classroom. I’ve always liked alchemy so I’d probably enjoy potions make some Felix Felicis so I can finally get some luck.”

– chaosyami

– Artistic_Feeling_826

10. “Get straight to Ollivander’s Wand Shop to get my matching wand.”

– BadrBombaker

11. “Hug Hagrid.”

– OwnRow7627

12. “I’d already have OD’d on chocolate frogs by then.”

13. “Find where they keep the broomsticks and start practicing for the quidditch team. I’d be determined to be on my house team. If not as Seeker, as Beater.”

– Cautious-Researcher3

– CazaSpeed

15. “Use the time turner.”

– SleepyHollow_Hat

I’d probably look for a Hermione to be friends with.