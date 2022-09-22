There are a number of fictional characters whose sole purpose seems to be to piss the hell out of other characters and the audience. In a thread, people reveal the most irritating desi characters.

Credits: Eros Now

1. “ Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.” -sumit24021990

Credits: Medium

2. “ Shraddha Kapoor’s character in Ek Villain.” -Anonymous

Credits: DNA

3. “ Amrita Rao in Vivah and Ishq Vishq. That “jal lijiye” and the whispering drives me crazy every time. However, both movies are my guilty pleasure as well, for a dose of cringe.” -Anonymous

Credits: TOI

4. “ Hrithik in MPKDH.” -HardTune272

Credits: Amazon Prime Video

5. “ Nargis Fakhri in Rockstar. She literally made me snooze across scenes when she appeared.” -sinhas32

Credits: NDTV

6. “ Anushka in Jab Harry Met Sejal. I lost my patience halfway.” -Substantial-Ad-4494

Credits: iDiva

7. “ Maybe I’m suffering from recency bias but the first one that comes to mind is Alia’s character in Gully Boy. She was insufferable and detracted from the movie the times she was onscreen quite honestly. Horrible character.” -SisterHatshepsut

Credits: FirstPost

8. “ SRK as Dev in KANK. He was fucking irritating. Needless overacting, hyperventilating and I don’t know what kind of pent-up unjustified frustration he was trying to convey in that movie.” -TaantrikKaNaagmani

Credits: The Indian Express

9. “ Kartik Aaryan in Pati, Patni Aur Woh.” -Iempen

Credits: Scroll

10. “ Both Anjali’s from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and all the characters in Hum Saath Saath Hain.” -wishywashyfishydishy

Credits: Filmfare

11. “ Rajpal Yadav as Lakshman in Waqt – The Race Against Time.” -tanviladha

Credits: YouTube

12. “ Paresh Rawal’s character from Judaai. He sported a question mark on his forehead and asked too many questions! Also, the woman who only said ‘abba dabba jabba’. They were irritating but fun characters.” -DutyFreePotato

Credits: Laughing Colours

13. “ TBH, it’s gotta be Ayushmann’s character in Bareilly Ki Barfi for me.” -Anonymous

Credits: DNA

14. “ Kangana as Tanu in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.” -unlikelybollyfan

Credits: HT

15. “ Alia Bhatt as Kaira in Dear Zindagi. That character was so badly written, it was getting hard to root for her, till she revealed her abandonment issues. For more than half of the movie she comes off as lying, cheating, rude, manipulative and entitled.” -leftover_biryani

Credits: Vogue