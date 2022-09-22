There are a number of fictional characters whose sole purpose seems to be to piss the hell out of other characters and the audience. In a thread, people reveal the most irritating desi characters.

1. “Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.” -sumit24021990

2. “Shraddha Kapoor’s character in Ek Villain.” -Anonymous

3. “Amrita Rao in Vivah and Ishq Vishq. That “jal lijiye” and the whispering drives me crazy every time. However, both movies are my guilty pleasure as well, for a dose of cringe.” -Anonymous

4. “Hrithik in MPKDH.” -HardTune272

5. “Nargis Fakhri in Rockstar. She literally made me snooze across scenes when she appeared.” -sinhas32

6. “Anushka in Jab Harry Met Sejal. I lost my patience halfway.” -Substantial-Ad-4494

7. “Maybe I’m suffering from recency bias but the first one that comes to mind is Alia’s character in Gully Boy. She was insufferable and detracted from the movie the times she was onscreen quite honestly. Horrible character.” -SisterHatshepsut

8. “SRK as Dev in KANK. He was fucking irritating. Needless overacting, hyperventilating and I don’t know what kind of pent-up unjustified frustration he was trying to convey in that movie.” -TaantrikKaNaagmani

9. “Kartik Aaryan in Pati, Patni Aur Woh.” -Iempen

10. “Both Anjali’s from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and all the characters in Hum Saath Saath Hain.” -wishywashyfishydishy

11. “Rajpal Yadav as Lakshman in Waqt – The Race Against Time.” -tanviladha

12. “Paresh Rawal’s character from Judaai. He sported a question mark on his forehead and asked too many questions! Also, the woman who only said ‘abba dabba jabba’. They were irritating but fun characters.” -DutyFreePotato

13. “TBH, it’s gotta be Ayushmann’s character in Bareilly Ki Barfi for me.” -Anonymous

14. “Kangana as Tanu in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.” -unlikelybollyfan

15. “Alia Bhatt as Kaira in Dear Zindagi. That character was so badly written, it was getting hard to root for her, till she revealed her abandonment issues. For more than half of the movie she comes off as lying, cheating, rude, manipulative and entitled.” -leftover_biryani

Which of these characters were the most annoying for you?