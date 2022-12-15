Let’s be honest, we all have seen toxic behaviour at our respective workplaces. Working in a toxic environment not just reduces our productivity but also holds us back from achieving our goals.
Here are a number of people who, in a thread, revealed the specific workplace behaviour that’s just intolerable. The responses are quite interesting, keep reading!
1. “Martyrdom. “I worked until 8 pm last night, unpaid”. What staff like this are doing is the reason teachers are underpaid and overstretched.” –mycatshavehumannames
2. “Used to work in education and a co-worker would brag about how she never took a sick day even while sick. Thank god, I got out of that mess.” –calgon90
3. “Someone who thinks they’re a manager when they’re not. For example, the person who was just hired after me, tried to shake me down about my break schedule.” –PrismaticWatermelon
4. “Saying mean things about co-workers when they’re not around, and then, being nice to them when they are.” –neuro_illogical
5. “My former boss would make sure to mention that she had worked until 11 pm every day at meetings or she worked during a holiday. And, she expected other managers to do the same.” –Time-Boss-3867
6. “Micromanaging.” –drunkenknitter
7. “Taking credit for others’ work or blaming their poor work on others. I mean, we can see the tags on the file and know it was you who did it or not.” –janeofthedarkraven
8. “Sexual harassment.” –adreamthatdreams
9. “Inability to follow directions or accept constructive criticism. It’s vital to the work that I do.” –gagirlpnw
10. “Casual racism or misogynism.” –kristinabry04
11. “Favoritism.” –brownsugga05
12. “Managers not communicating clearly and then getting angry that you didn’t do exactly what they wanted when they didn’t tell you what they wanted in the first place.” –Sage–Fox
13. “I feel like private information should, if at all, be volunteered and it’s inappropriate to ask. I had my first child younger than is typical for my culture and random co-workers I met that day asked me if he was planned. Get a grip, we’re not hanging out, we‘re working together.” –abv1401
14. “The ‘better than you’ attitude because they work in a ‘better’ department. Drives me nuts!” –Barnacle98
15. “I hate the social pressure to go to office parties/happy hours. I came to work and not spend money and socialize.” –ggpopart
Face, meet palm.