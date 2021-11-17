Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding was pretty much the event of the year. It was almost like a royal wedding for us desis. The two got married in 2018, on 14th of November. They've been married for 3 years, and we couldn't be happier for them. And apparently, the couple is on a trip to the hills celebrating their anniversary.

In fact, as you can see from the post above, Deepika Padukone has uploaded several photos from this trip of theirs. Most of them are black and white, and just super artsy (especially because the of the scenic hills in the backdrop).

Aren't these two giving off major power couple vibes?

Hills and bright sunshine. Is this the best photo dump or what?

And what is a trip to the mountains without chai?

Wishing our favourite celeb couple a happy, happy anniversary!