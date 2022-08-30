Netflix’s latest romantic-drama movie, Plan A Plan B just released its trailer and it promises a fun rollercoaster ride of quirk and romance.

This side-splitting movie revolves around how a cynical yet thriving divorce lawyer (Riteish Deshmukh) and an earnest matchmaker (Tamannaah Bhatia) fall in love with each other.

Featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia, who are also marking their digital debut with this movie, as the protagonists, this romantic tale also stars Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila in supporting roles.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, this oh-so-cute drama laced with humour is slated to release on September 30.

You can watch the trailer here:

We just can't wait to watch some fun and romantic drama with Plan A Plan B!

Please note that all images are taken from the trailer unless specified otherwise.