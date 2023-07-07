Bollywood movies have given us a wide range of characters. Some annoying, some toxic, some kind, and many relatable. These characters have made us laugh, smile, cry, and even grimace. But apart from the characters, it is the actor who plays them that brings the character to life. Thanks to the phenomenal acting of Bollywood actors, some characters have been brought out so beautifully that you cannot imagine another actor pulling off the same role. It’s like the character was written for them.

From K3G‘s Poo to Welcome‘s Uday Shetty, let’s take a look at some of those Bollywood characters that cannot be played by anyone else apart from the actors who played them originally.

1. Poo / Pooja – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Poo was a diva. She maintains a stronghold because, for many people my age, she was the first representation of an unapologetic woman in the early 2000s. From saying “P.H.A.T – Pretty, Hot, and Tempting” to saying “tell me how it was” in a sing-song voice, Kareena Kapoor brought out Poo in a manner that no one else could. After all these years, we can safely say none of the new-gen actors can pull off a Poo.

2. Prem Kishen – Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

This movie is a masterclass on how not to act. From the main leads to the dog, and even the parrot, the film is so OTT that it becomes a comedy film. And Hrithik Roshan’s Prem is someone whom you can’t forget. Watch the film enough times and we are sure Prem will come to haunt you in your dreams. While no actor can pull the characters in this film, special mention goes to Prem.

3. Crime Master Gogo – Andaz Apna Apna

The evergreen Andaz Apna Apna never disappoints. But it is Crime Master Gogo spitting “Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhein nikal ke gotiyan khelta hoon main” with confidence that always steals the show. Kudos to Shakti Kapoor because you cannot imagine another person playing this comedic villain again.

4. Kapil – Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani

Very true to its name Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani is truly an anokhi movie. There hasn’t been any other Bollywood movie that comes close to the absolute mindboggling nonsense this movie was. And Kapil, the shape-shifting snake was something that none of us were truly prepared for. Trust Armaan Kohli to pull off this character. Bollywood has never given us another Kapil like him.

5. Vivek Saxena – Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani

While we are talking about Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani how can we forget about Sonu Nigam’s acting? Sonu Nigam’s Vivek Saxena is the only person that survives by the end of the movie (even the audience can’t survive the film). He aced the pathetic acting and no one else can play Vivek Saxena like him.

6. Mogambo – Mr India

Amrish Puri aces all the villainous roles. But in this 1987 film, he hit the bullseye. Mogambo became synonymous with villains and it was only because of how spectacularly Amrish Puri pulled off this role. To date, you can always hear the catchphrase, “Mogambo khush hua“, in his voice.

7. Baburao Ganpatrao Apte – Hera Pheri series

Hera Pheri has given us numerous iconic characters but nothing beats Paresh Rawal’s Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. His accent, his antics, and his personality have been etched in our minds. We cannot imagine anyone else playing this role.

8. Chhote Pandit – Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Rajpal Yadav’s Chhote Pandit stole all the limelight with his spot-on comic timing and his physical comedy. How can we forget the paani scene? Rajpal Yadav got under the skin of the character and he pulled it off with ease.

9. Vasooli Bhai – Golmaal series

“Dicky, choti test drive lena!” Vasooli Bhai made us laugh in almost every scene that he graced. Mukesh Tiwari is one of those few actors who has still not received his due in the film industry. This is a shoutout to him because we can never have another Vasooli Bhai as iconic as him.

10. Uday Shetty – Welcome

Welcome has an absolutely silly plot but the actors have made it a film that you can never get bored of. The film always manages to lift your spirits up. It has become a cult classic now. Uday Shetty, the don with a kind heart who wishes to become an actor, is someone whom you cannot forget. He is hilarious and we can only thank Nana Patekar for his performance.

11. Chhota Chhatri – Awara Paagal Deewana

True to its name, this film is absolutely crazy. And Johnny Lever’s Chhota Chhatri is unforgettable. This stammering goon who works for Yeda Anna has an insane chemistry with all the actors. How can we forget his banter with Paresh Rawal’s Manilal!

12. Bulla – Gunda

While the movie was pathetic, it gave us Bulla. The corny character whose catchphrase “Naam hai Bulla, Rakhta hu khulla” is so bad that it is good. Mukesh Rishi pulled off this character for the history books.

Which other characters would you add to this list?