Sony's latest business-reality show Shark Tank India is inspired by the famous show Shark Tank that ran for 13 seasons in America till 2021. This business-reality show has entrepreneurs pitching their products to investors. Here's a list of their most popular products.

1. PhoneSoap 3

PhoneSoap is a combination of a universal charger and a UV light sanitiser for your phone. Wesley LaPorte and Dan Barnes came up with this idea when they realised that smartphones are a haven for bacteria. Their sales have soared since doing the deal with Lori Greiner and I am not surprised. They are available in India too.

2. The COMFY

As someone who detests getting out of bed during winter, this is what I need in my life. These are wearable oversize wearable sherpa blankets with hoods made of microfibre and are extremely comfortable. The company has made over $150 million in sales.

3. Bombas ankle socks

It is mind-boggling for me that the most popular product on Shark Tank is comfort socks. Bombas co-founders were inspired by a post that claimed socks to be the most popular item for homeless people. David Heath and Randy Goldberg created the most comfortable sock possible, and donate a pair for every pair sold. Their lifetime sales have reached $225 million.

4. Sleep Styler

These are heat-free hair rollers created from memory foam, to be used while sleeping. These are perfect to keep your hair healthy and featured in Season 8. The company has done $100 million in lifetime sales. Lori Greiner invested $75,000 for a 25% stake in the company.

5. Squatty Potty

Squatty Potty is a personal care company best known for its toilet stool, which is designed to promote easier bowel movements. I did not expect this product to become popular. This internet-famous toilet stool claims to "position your body in a natural, comfy squat." Lori Greiner believed in the bathroom aid so much that she invested $350,000, for 10% of the company.

6. Simply Fit Board

This is an exercise board, where you stand on it and twist. The abs, legs and core workout balance board was created by a mother-daughter duo. The product turned out to be one of the most successful investments Lori Greiner ever made on the program. It generated more than $160 million in sales.

7. Tipsy Elves Sweater

Tipsy Elves is holiday-themed apparel in the form of ugly Christmas sweaters. Remember Ryan Reynolds wearing a Christmas sweater with Hugh Jackman? It belonged to Tipsy Elves. The company has definitely seen its sales thrive since featuring on the program. Robert Herjavec invested $100,000 for a 10% stake and saw it become a success. I have no words left.

8. Bala Bangles

These are wearable wrists and ankle weights that became a hit since their release on the show. Bala Bangles co-founders, Natalie Holloway and Max Kislevitz, decided to go into business with Guest Shark Maria Sharapova and Mark Cuban, who agreed to invest $900,000 in exchange for a 30% stake in the wearable weights company.

9. Scrub Daddy

Scrub Daddy is a reusable super sponge in the shape of a smiley face. These sponges get firm in cold water and soft in warm water and have also been lab-tested to rinse clear of debris and resist odours for up to two months. The shape is designed to clean both sides of kitchen utensils at once and Lori Greiner invested $200,000 for a 25% stake. Their lifetime sales are $209 million.

Now I cannot wait to see what Shark Tank India has to offer