Priyanka Chopra recently appeared in Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, and has made quite a stir on the internet. She talked about politics in Bollywood, and how she was lightened up and called a black cat, among other things. But the one thing internet called her out on was her calling RRR a Tamil film, when in fact, it is a Telugu film.

They were talking about RRR’s Oscar win when Priyanka Chopra ironically called it a Tamil film whilst correcting Dax who called it a Bollywood film.

Here’s how the internet is reacting to it –

Taking this moment to correct @priyankachopra RRR is not a Tamil film, it's a Telugu film! Also, Rajamouli has clarified many times that it's an Indian film as it was released in multiple languages across India. ☺️☺️ — Radhika sharma✨ (@Radzsharma123) March 29, 2023

@priyankachopra RRR is not a Tamil movie it’s a Telugu movie. When you North Indians will understand south India has 5 states. It’s fking Telugu movie damn it. — Pintobarthlomew 🇮🇳 ❤️ (@pinto_coolguy) March 29, 2023

Its neither a bollywood film nor a tamil film its a pure TELUGU FILM FROM TOLLYWOOD @priyankachopra #rrr https://t.co/L5hdIXMYWA — ash7777 (@ash7777_ash) March 29, 2023

Wanted to earn brownie points from south but backfired 😭…also she did a campaign fr RRR OSCARs by arranging a free screening…. LoL she didn't even know which language the films original version is….irony 😓🤣 https://t.co/tJD7qiZRJ7 — Introvert8-RKF (@KummaPraveen) March 29, 2023

So two wrongs definitely don’t make a right haha https://t.co/SziYMOijKg — Aditya Remella (@AdityaRemella) March 29, 2023

It's a Telugu movie. Be smart not oversmart — flash (@45hitman45) March 29, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT @priyankachopra so terribly disappointed at you i mean u can't even tell what's a Telugu film i mean u have supported the film RRR during the campaign we are very greatful for that !

But atleast have the minimum common sense and do your research before opening ur mouth — Vikram k (@onlyhappyVibeZz) March 29, 2023

I tried so hard but in the end it doesn't even matter 😂😂 https://t.co/oMg4h6XhfR — Varun (@lazybro1653) March 29, 2023

@priyankachopra it's Telugu film plz correct it as quick as you can — BEEDI BABU (@SuryaReddyB3) March 29, 2023

When Indians (specially Bollywood wala) need education on different regional cinema ,how can we expect foreigners to learn about Indian film industry and not just Bollywood.@priyankachopra baby RRR is a Telugu film not Tamil film.

U shouldn't have corrected — my love from china bday (@Gloria_chann) March 29, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT This is for those who don't know which film field #RRRMoive belongs to :- #RRR is a 2022 Indian Telugu-language epic action drama film.



Note:- This is for those who are in dilemma as they don't know which language this movie is related to. @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/KdOtTcvUaD — Sampath Kumar (@AlwaysSampath99) March 29, 2023

@priyankachopra RRR is not a Tamil film It’s a Telugu film 😊 — SURAJ (@ManepalliSuraj) March 29, 2023

What are your thoughts on this?