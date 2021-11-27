Priyanka Chopra has always been a delight during interviews. The actor is candid, humble and a force to be reckoned with. Which is why, as we look back at this interview of hers with Simi Garewal, we can't help but be in awe of her.

Here are some of the most surprising revelations that Priyanka made on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal:

1. When she revealed that she was asked by her school in Boston to stay back and study there, because she aced an IQ test they were holding.

2. She shared that she was watching her favourite film, Mera Naam Joker when she got a call from Femina saying that she had been selected for the Miss India contest, which her family had entered her into without her knowledge.

3. When she shared how much she looked up to Lara Dutta at the pageant.

4. When she shared that she still struggled with her self-esteem.

5. When she shared that she was almost ready to quit and go back to college before Andaaz happened and the industry had almost broken her.

But instead, she grew from that rejection.

6. When she revealed that the people who reject her, came back after her success and she decided to give them a second chance.

7. When she said that her idea of romance was Mills & Boon and she is the mushiest person who falls for all the cheesiest lines.

8. When she revealed that she had been in love and she's still trying to figure out if it was love, because they fell apart.

9. When she shared that even though she would pick her career at this point in life, she believes in love so much that when she does find that person, she would not look beyond him. And Nick is proof of that!

10. She shared that she and Ritesh Deshmukh stole Abhishek Bachchan's phone but only because he stole hers first, turned it off and then sat on it.

11. When she spoke of how she would break down on set when her father was in the ICU, no matter how much she tried to keep it together.

Watch the full interview here.





All images are screenshots from Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.