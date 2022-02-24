Priyanka Chopra has time and again struck back at casual sexism and the actress didn’t let it go this time, too. Recently, she called out American comedienne Rosie O'Donnell for referring to her as Nick Jonas’ ‘wife’ and ‘someone Chopra’.

After O'Donnell made an public apology, for misidentifying the actor, Chopra posted a lengthy statement in response on Instagram.

Without taking O’Donnell’s name, she dropped some advice on how one should sincerely apologise.

For the unversed, the 59-year-old shared a video on Instagram narrating an awkward meeting with the actor Priyanka Chopra, while she was at a restaurant with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. O'Donnell mistook her for Indian-born author Deepak Chopra’s daughter.

Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife, someone Chopra … Which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra’s daughter.

And after giving an account of the interaction, she ended the video by saying, “Nick Jonas, I apologise and to the Chopra wife, I apologise, too”.

Checkout the video Rosie posted here:

Following the ‘awkward’ encounter with the actress, she still referred to Priyanka as ‘someone Chopra’ and ‘the Chopra wife’, and dug herself into a deeper hole. While a few social media users were wondering if Priyanka was rude to her, others rightly pointed out that O’Donnell shouldn’t be referring to Priyanka as ‘the Chopra wife’.

After noticing comments from people, Rosie followed-up with another video to apologise and rectify what she said previously.

Priyanka is her name. She’s apparently a very well known actress and more famous than [Jonas]. So I’m sure it felt weird to her to begin with.

It isn’t rare to witness women being introduced as just someone’s daughter or spouse, despite their own long-list of accomplishments. While we are still trying to erase this irrelevant practice, Rosie O'Donnell proved that some of us still can’t shake it off.