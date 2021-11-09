If you follow Priyanka Chopra on Instagram (who doesn't), you must have seen that she had quite an eventful Diwali.
She attended a few parties, while also hosting one at her place. Following which, she uploaded the happy pictures on her social media.
And while they were all filled with laughter and love, there was one that caught people's eye a little more than others.
The one where she poses with her husband, Nick Jonas, and has the gathbandhan from her wedding framed in the background.
This is something people have been finding quite adorable and we won't be surprised to see the suit be followed.
Absolutely love and adore the idea of this frame. @priyankachopra getting her gathbandhan with @nickjonas framed is innovative and classy!— Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) November 6, 2021
Ps: waiting for entire gathbandhan weddings in India to follow this trend.. :) pic.twitter.com/YAivB9kUBq
They way I cried after I saw this that they have framed their gathbandhan dupatta literally the most cutest thing I ever seen I'm still crying ❤️🥺🥺— Alicia Chopra Jonas 💗 Pricks daughter (@Proud_pcmaniac) November 6, 2021
Always setting new trends.