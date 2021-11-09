If you follow Priyanka Chopra on Instagram (who doesn't), you must have seen that she had quite an eventful Diwali. 

She attended a few parties, while also hosting one at her place. Following which, she uploaded the happy pictures on her social media.

And while they were all filled with laughter and love, there was one that caught people's eye a little more than others.

The one where she poses with her husband, Nick Jonas, and has the gathbandhan from her wedding framed in the background.

priyanka chopra nick jonas
Source: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

This is something people have been finding quite adorable and we won't be surprised to see the suit be followed.

Always setting new trends.