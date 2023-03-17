Friends was (and still is!) a much loved sitcom. So, naturally every character from the show is bound to have a significant fanbase. Which is why this tweet by Dr. Nicole LePera about Ross Geller (played by David Schwimmer) being a walking red flag has sparked a debate online.

Ross makes a list of Rachel's pros and cons including: she is ditzy, too obsessed with her looks, and 'just a waitress.' He thinks apologizing means calling into a local radio show to dedicate a song to her. Later, he wants Rachel to quit her new job because she has an attractive… https://t.co/u7a8TKxy42 pic.twitter.com/wjUktr5u6c — Dr. Nicole LePera (@Theholisticpsyc) March 16, 2023

According to the psychologist and podcaster the fact that Ross created a 'pros and cons' list about Rachel and had really shallow, disrespectful opinions of her profession, and intelligence was a major red flag. Not to mention he wanted her to quit her job for the relationship and him too!

So, of course the internet has some strong opinions about this analysis, because Friends (which includes Ross) was a super popular show and many people loved Ross. Plus, Rachel and Ross’ relationship has been quite the topic of discussion ever since the show first aired.

I have, and am definitely aware. Just pointing out some heavy conditioning in culture. Nothing wrong with these shows (I like and watch them) just good to lift the veil. — Dr. Nicole LePera (@Theholisticpsyc) March 16, 2023

This introspection is so necessary because as human beings we don't consciously realise how entertainment and media unconsciously shape our behaviours and perceptions of situations. Learning to consume media without allowing it to become a paradigm is crucial — BILA (@thisisbila_) March 16, 2023

Rachel constantly mocks his career. She strings him along half the series giving him false hope. Sleeps with his best friend. Actively tries to break up his new love interest when he tried to move on.



I hope there's a part 2 of this tweet 👀 — MH Dad (@RKyleDoherty) March 16, 2023

I have to agree with @MoharBasu here. Unfortunately, many times we can turn a blind eye to toxicity when someone seems like a 'nice' person.

Oh finally someone said this. Ross was obnoxious under the carefully crafted garb of 'nice guy'. — Mohar Basu (@MoharBasu) March 16, 2023

😂🤣😂 — Christina Lopez FOX26 (@CLopezFOX26) March 16, 2023

This Twitter user though, definitely took Ross’ red flags being pointed out personally.

I understand your point of view… but at the same time… don't we all have or want hope that the world can be better and that people can change? Including us, because we are not perfect… I saw what you said… I have lived what you said in different ways… Is about… https://t.co/7mFfdnZju3 — La Patrona – Ary Almodovar (@lapatronabori) March 16, 2023

People don't understand why I hated Ross so much, he was a horrible partner. — As Heard by Ginger🧡 (@gingeRnB_) March 16, 2023

THANK YOU! ROSS IS AND WAS THE WORST CHARACTER ON FRIENDS! — Angelo Carter ✨💎 (@moneydragontv) March 16, 2023

I believe that some time ago I read that Ross is one of the most hated characters of the serie and maybe in the history of television. — Indiwulf (@Indiwulf) March 16, 2023

Ross n Rachel were toxic for each other 🙌 — Nupur 🐯🐻 💜 (@DrNupurrk) March 16, 2023

THIS. Abuse and control of women is *everwhere* disguised as romance. That’s why it’s so difficult to leave abusive relationships – you see them normalized on tv!



Not to mention how fat-shaming and racist it was. To be fair tho, it was the 90s. They still smoked indoors. — 🌊 Kansas the MAGA Slayer ⚔️ 💙 🇺🇸 (@KansasGOPSlayer) March 16, 2023

Most dysfunctional relationship. Hated Ross for her especially during and after their breakup where he refused to take accountability. Was not rooting for these characters to stay together but it made for great tv — Man For Mindy (@manformindy) March 16, 2023

Well, it's a sitcom. All sitcoms need dysfunctional characters to draw the jokes from. Sitcoms even exaggerate dysfunctions so they become funnier. Nobody should peg their relationship or their personalities on these sitcom characters. Ross is still the funniest guy on FRIENDS. — ohanna (@AnnaGreenGable) March 16, 2023

Many Disney movies start conditioning young children too. The Little Mermaid: she had to leave her family, her world and literally her VOICE to be with her "true love". He gave up nothing. Beauty/Beast is classic DV & if she just keeps "loving" the beast, he'll change. He did. — Qbanmom (@SandraSantana50) March 16, 2023

If he worked on the way he handles his emotions , recognised those insecurities and flaws, would it then be forgivable? Or is that the kind of behaviour you don't recover from and it's best to start over with someone new — BETH BROBBY (@brobbyyy) March 16, 2023

That's not entirely accurate. There are subsequent episodes after Rachel gets the job, when Monica tells Ross that he is obsessed. Even after the Emily bit Phoebe tells Ross he is neurotic, paranoid, needs help. They in fact, zero-in on the exact moment when he became insecure. — Surya Ragunaathan (@sangvoel) March 16, 2023

I love friends & was yey for Ross & Rachel except when he made the list, that was a big NO, complained her job her passion was keeping her away from him & he accused her of getting it on with mark when she didnt then he goes & sleeps with chole. Early Ross was out of line — Sarah (@SarahHe39309165) March 16, 2023

I'm sure you can agree that "life imitates 'art'" in this scenario. Don't get me started on how some people emulate "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" in real life. — Levon Pompa Photography (@LevonPompa) March 16, 2023

Aren’t these actions called post-trauma because of everything he went through with his exwife Carol? Plus Rachel also put him in situations of choosing her over another girl, many times.

Both were trying to cling on the relationship cuz of past experiences, I think. — D' Turquesa (@d_turquesa) March 16, 2023

Why do ppl still treat this show like it was a realistic drama? It was a sitcom & the characters were caricatures & they were all kinda horrible. — 🌈Kerrie🌈 (@KertyKerBear) March 16, 2023

Reading this tweet has instilled a new-found respect in me for parents who keep an eye on the kind of content their kids consume TBH.

When I was a teenager and everyone was watching friends, it was banned in our house. I never understood why at the time. But Ross was the reason. My parents didn't want us to learn about relationships from this guy, — Daniel AVard (@mrdanielavard) March 16, 2023

I think the shows showed he has deep insecurities just in comedic ways. It's just they're friends and will not abandon him because of red flags. — ButtonMashGamer (@Gamejedi2) March 16, 2023

When I think of unhealthy relationship models in pop culture, Rachel and Ross definitely top that list — Dr. Jay, MD, MSc 🇮🇪 (@DoctorJay617) March 16, 2023

IM SORRY HE HEARS HER COWORKERS VOICE SO HE JUST… SLEEPS WITH SOMEONE ELSE? THATS PSYCHO BEHAVIOR WTF https://t.co/kPtCk09bUg — well alrighty aphrodite (@asterismisk) March 17, 2023

Ross is the ultimate red flag https://t.co/ba5snH1MDw — Blazelee🍃 (@Ayee_Baybay121) March 16, 2023

Never got to the "endearing and charming" part. Ickiest character since day 1 https://t.co/BaCPnNyffP — Fernanda Rodrigues (@fsrodrigues13) March 16, 2023

Guys, guys – they were both toxic! And the one reason we probably loved watching the two was because of how their characters developed and grew to meet each other half-way.