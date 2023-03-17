Friends was (and still is!) a much loved sitcom. So, naturally every character from the show is bound to have a significant fanbase. Which is why this tweet by Dr. Nicole LePera about Ross Geller (played by David Schwimmer) being a walking red flag has sparked a debate online.
According to the psychologist and podcaster the fact that Ross created a ‘pros and cons’ list about Rachel and had really shallow, disrespectful opinions of her profession, and intelligence was a major red flag. Not to mention he wanted her to quit her job for the relationship and him too!
So, of course the internet has some strong opinions about this analysis, because Friends (which includes Ross) was a super popular show and many people loved Ross. Plus, Rachel and Ross’ relationship has been quite the topic of discussion ever since the show first aired.
I have to agree with @MoharBasu here. Unfortunately, many times we can turn a blind eye to toxicity when someone seems like a ‘nice’ person.
This Twitter user though, definitely took Ross’ red flags being pointed out personally.
Reading this tweet has instilled a new-found respect in me for parents who keep an eye on the kind of content their kids consume TBH.
Guys, guys – they were both toxic! And the one reason we probably loved watching the two was because of how their characters developed and grew to meet each other half-way.