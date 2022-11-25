A lot of times, we come across videos on the internet that make our day. And this woman’s reply to a person who complained about her makeup is one such example. Whether doing make-up or not is a personal choice, but some people don’t get that right.

This firang Punjabi woman had a perfect reply for people who think women should not apply too much makeup. Her Punjabi accent is so good that even if you don’t understand the language, you’ll love the way she’s roasting this person.

I love Punjabi man pic.twitter.com/WyCNq7xRgL — ali (@patchfacee) November 22, 2022

All it took was just a question and she had a firing response that we all love now. The video is going viral with more than 60K views on Twitter. Here’s how people are lauding this woman’s Punjabi:

her punjabi accent is so sexy. https://t.co/njKPa0eIUC — m. (@choudhary__03) November 23, 2022

Lost it as “tu mera khasam lagda en?” Hahahahhahaa. https://t.co/fzdbK95abR — Sarmad Hashmi (@kr8v_) November 24, 2022

Why is this so wholesome??? https://t.co/xWNclMoloX — middlechildofabrownfamily (@tomalomeeeeee) November 23, 2022

shes so real for this https://t.co/hEeem1wltg — material girl (@misandr1st) November 24, 2022

best language to roast someone https://t.co/wo9eOYwRON — s 🇪🇸 (@evermoresimp) November 24, 2022

Beizatti in punjabi, haryanvi and kanpuriya accent hits differently 🤣 https://t.co/IPExcUyQ7u — 👑 (@SShivaangi) November 24, 2022

the sudden shift sends me every time 😭 https://t.co/LsPUH9FOVG — Shakira's Pet 🐺 | MONOTONÍA 🫀🗡️ (@sippinmycorona) November 24, 2022

This is exactly how i talk in punjabi 😭 https://t.co/bzfeYYkqAb — Laila 🌙 (@lyllaishere) November 24, 2022

if she speaks in punjabi, she can continue with her make up i guess https://t.co/esWIe539sN — waleed (@baezaardukaan) November 25, 2022

Should’ve posted the whole video. The way she said saaala at the end 😂 https://t.co/kqVwLfbw4A — Meph⚓ (@UnitedsFreak) November 23, 2022

Now that’s a spot-on reply!

