A lot of times, we come across videos on the internet that make our day. And this woman’s reply to a person who complained about her makeup is one such example. Whether doing make-up or not is a personal choice, but some people don’t get that right.
This firang Punjabi woman had a perfect reply for people who think women should not apply too much makeup. Her Punjabi accent is so good that even if you don’t understand the language, you’ll love the way she’s roasting this person.
All it took was just a question and she had a firing response that we all love now. The video is going viral with more than 60K views on Twitter. Here’s how people are lauding this woman’s Punjabi:
Now that’s a spot-on reply!
Know more: This Video About Intellectual Insults Has Some Of The Best Ways To Insult Your Enemies.