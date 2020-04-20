Experiencing quarantine blues? Well, Amazon Prime Video has found a way to 'put a smile on that face' by streaming Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker.

Directed by Todd Philips, the psychological thriller is based on the life of one of the most loved fictional villains ever, The Joker from the DC comic universe.

With 11 nominations it became the most nominated comic book movie at the Oscars. It went on to win two awards, Best Actor for Phoenix and Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir.