Jeetu Bhaiya Or Meena? Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You Which 'Kota Factory' Character Are You

The reason Kota Factory has become such a hit with the audience is its relatable story, hilarious dialogues, and of course, the amazing characters.

via IMDb

Each character in the show represents the kind of friends, and mentors, that we've all seen in our lives. And if you've been wondering which character are you from the show, then take this quiz and find out:

1. You have an exam tomorrow, but the latest Bond movie has also released and you can't wait to watch it. What do you do? via Netflix Skip the exam. Skip the movie. Miss the movie, then regret it, and fail to prepare for the exam. Jab pehle se pata hai dono ka, toh plan kar lenge.

2. Which drink best describes your personality? via The Spruce Eats Red Bull Chai Coffee Nimbu Paani

3. Pick a travel destination you'd like to go to with your SO: Maldives Japan Amsterdam Switzerland

4. You stay in a PG. Your mother turns up for a surprise visit and finds a pack of cigarettes in your room. How do you get out of this situation? via Says I blame my friend. I take the blame. Daant hain, kha lenge. I start crying, even though I don't smoke. I distract her with something else altogether.

5. Which of the following is your favourite show of 2021? via Byrdie Squid Game Money Heist The Family Man Mumbai Diaries 26/11

6. Pick a school club you'd want to be part of: via SpotBoye Computer Club Sports Club Debate Club Who has time for clubs?

7. What time do you like waking up? via sleepassociation 5 A.M 7 A.M 9 A.M Jab jaago tab savera!

8. You get one Sunday free every week. How do you spend it? via Country Living Worrying about pending chores but choosing to hang out with my friends instead. Video Games! Destressing with a good book, or sleeping late. Completing my chores.

9. What is your go-to snack for midnight cravings? via Eazydiner Maggi Nuts Whatever is leftover in the fridge. Chips