Take This Quiz To Know If You'd Qualify As A Client For Master Matchmaker Sima Taparia

People either love or love to hate the Netflix reality sensation Indian Matchmaking, you know the face of the show, Sima Taparia from Mumbai.
She loves her bright outfits, spoilt entitled male clients, and cringe-worthy pearls of wisdom. Here is a quiz to know if you are Sima from Mumbai's perfect client or not.
Are you a single parent looking for love?
Are you a woman pursuing a career in law, medicine, or finance and prioritise it?
How willing are you to learn his mother's cooking style?
Are you looking for someone equal to you in respect and finances?
Would you be okay taking care of your husband, his family, your children and then (maybe) your parents?
Do you expect your husband to prioritize your family as much as you would prioritize his?
via Scoopwhoop
Do you want children?
via ScoopWhoop
Will you give up your career to take care of the children?
via Scoopwhoop
Are you okay with getting only half of what you want in a life partner?
Are you older than 30?
Hope you're settling for your score, you can't be perfect.
Result