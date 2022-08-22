Take This Quiz To Know If You'd Qualify As A Client For Master Matchmaker Sima Taparia

People either love or love to hate the Netflix reality sensation Indian Matchmaking, you know the face of the show, Sima Taparia from Mumbai.

via IMDb

She loves her bright outfits, spoilt entitled male clients, and cringe-worthy pearls of wisdom. Here is a quiz to know if you are Sima from Mumbai's perfect client or not.

Are you a single parent looking for love? via iDIVA I'd love to love again I'm not shaadi material anymore, why would I?

Are you a woman pursuing a career in law, medicine, or finance and prioritise it? via iDIVA Of course, I worked hard to achieve it! Not at all, I'll give it up for my husband

How willing are you to learn his mother's cooking style? Why would I do that? He can learn it if he wants to eat that

Are you looking for someone equal to you in respect and finances? Absolutely not Um...of course?

Would you be okay taking care of your husband, his family, your children and then (maybe) your parents? Isn't that my duty as a wife? I'd like for us to divide chores

Do you expect your husband to prioritize your family as much as you would prioritize his? via Scoopwhoop Yes, both sets of parents are important His parents are mine too and my parents are only mine

Do you want children? via ScoopWhoop Maybe not...I'm not parent material Why wouldn't I? Who doesn't?

Are you older than your boyfriend/husband? via Twitter Yes, and I don't care because he's mature like me No, older women look weird with younger men

Will you give up your career to take care of the children? via Scoopwhoop Obviously, they matter more My husband and I can raise them together

Are you okay with getting only half of what you want in a life partner? via iDIVA No, I'm bringing all of that to the table. Why should I settle? 50-70% is fine with me