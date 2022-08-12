It is so unfortunate that Indian Matchmaking would get a platform as big as Netflix and it would blow the opportunity to make important points with consistent sexism. To be fair, occasionally people do take a stand against it, but the way that is shown is much less impactful than, say, Sima Taparia's opinions.

No offense, but she needs some serious calling out. In one of the scenes, she tells Nadia, one of the people looking for a match on the show, that she should not go out with a guy younger than her by 7 years. To which, Nadia shyly responds that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have an age difference of 11 years.

And Sima says, "I mean, they have married, but it's not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder".

Nadia was all (most) of us on hearing this.

sima taparia is so entitled that she decided to say that priyanka and nick arent a good match plsss IM DYING 😭😭😭😭 — sanika (@scotts_thot) August 11, 2022

Sima Taparia saying what every desi mom said about Priyanka and Nick, “they are not a good match” yeah coz they are both successful and actually in love - this is why matchmaking is a scam #IndianMatchmaking — gin🐋💜⁷ ~ watched bts in lv (@_wreckedbybts_) August 11, 2022

Seema then proceeded to say this.

We understand where she comes from when she says this, she meant that a person should also look for virtues in their partner and not just looks. That's a fair opinion to have, but the tone in which she says it was very condescending. It's completely okay for her to like someone because he is cute and attractive.

Plus, no one bats an eyelid when a boy demands that the woman be of a certain height, and body frame. That demand is catered to all the time. It has been, on the show itself.

It is time we leave such archaic ideas behind; and also leaving Priyanka Chopra alone is long overdue.