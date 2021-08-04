The truth is that everyone lies but there are a few things that men more often than not lie about.
But before you get angry and say 'hey, nOt aLl mEn,' it's not me who's saying this. We found a thread on Quora where people share all the lies SOME men tell women.
1. "No, I have never measured it." - Sean Kernan
2. " I have work to do. Goodnight!" - Sandeep Rathore
3. "Yes ma, don't worry, I take my meals on time." - Prateek Sinha
4. "I don't care about my dick size." - Charvi Kalra
5. "I wasn't checking her out!" - Rachna Seth
6. "I understand!" - Akash Katara
7. "I will be home in 20 minutes." - Swasini Sudarsan
8. "I am listening to you." - Arpita Yadav
9. "I don't cry" - Vikram Khanna
10. "I’m sorry, I’ll not repeat it again." - Shwetank Srivastava
11. "Can I come over? I just want to cuddle with you. I promise." - Elizabeth Victoria
12. "I’m okay" - Prathamesh Satardekar
13. "I'll call you right back." - Shinjini Singh
14. "She's the one who flirted with me first.” - Yentl Chan
15. "You are right." - Anonymous
16. "I thought you didn't want to talk to me, so I didn't ping you this past week." - Aditi Bhattacharya
17. "I am single." - Pavani Yasarapu
So, which one these have you heard before from a man?