R Madhavan is a multi-lingual star. I mean, how can you forget him from Rang De Basanti & 3 Idiots. He just fits well with any role.

But the star feels he has not 'made it', as he is still hungry to achieve more. Madhavan believes that his ‘best is yet to come’.

Known for his simplicity, the actor recently talked about how he feels his work has left an impact on people's lives. But according to him, he is a terrible star.

If anything, I feel very inadequate right now. I don’t think I’ve ever reached that stage at all. Those sort of realisations happen when I meet a big star or a politician or a leader, who embraces me and means what he says when he says that he really likes my work.

Madhavan further added that he feels he is on the right path when people from different generations in a family express that they are a part of his works.

He also shared how he was financially never settled which fueled his desire to do better.

That hunger to create what is called a ‘star life’ has always kept me wanting more. But I have realised I can never live like a star. I’m a terrible star. I don’t wear designer clothes, I can’t afford to have people around me all the time. I also realised the way you walk at the airport decides how many people mob you and how many people leave you alone. I’m very, very hungry. I don’t think I can ever reach a stage where I can say I’ve made it.”

Madhavan is gearing up for the release of Rocketry, a biopic on the life of aeronautical engineer Nambi Narayanan.

