It’s happening! The pre-wedding celebrations of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani officially begin today, and the grandiose visuals have already appeared on the Internet. In the previous weddings from the Mukesh Ambani universe, there have been budgets surpassing hundreds of crores, a musical invitation box in the name of a card, a private Beyonce concert, and other magnificent things the rest of us can only dream of.

This time, the celebrations will be held from March 1 to 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Rihanna, who is scheduled to be performing at the event, and other prominent guests like Mark Zuckerberg, Adam Blackstone, and several Bollywood celebrities have already marked their arrival.

In fact, the itinerary for the whole affair is already out, and here’s what it looks like –

1. Day 1: An Evening in Everland

The dress attire for the evening is an Elegant Cocktail. From the looks of it, this appears to be a highly aesthetic and alluring start to the weekend with music and dance.

2. Day 2: A Walk on the Wild Side & Rogue Mela

Two events are reserved for day 2 and day 3. The second day begins with visiting Vantara, Reliance Foundation’s new 3000-acre animal rescue shelter in Gujarat. The recommended dress code for the same is ‘Jungle Fever’ with any comfy footwear.

Later during the second day will be a grand mela, a carnivalesque night with music and dance. The required dress code theme for the same is ‘Dazzling Desi Romance’ to be paired with dancing shoes.

3. Day 3: Tusker Trails & Hastakshar

After a jubilant night of dancing, the final day begins with lunch in the luscious greenery. The preferable outfit for the same is something casual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, the day and weekend-long festivities will conclude at the family’s Radha Krishna Mandir.

The couple will reportedly tie the knot on July 12. While the celebrations are yet to begin, we can expect our social media feeds to be overloaded with visuals from the events. Besides, if this is the scale of pre-wedding festivities, we can only imagine what the actual event is gonna be like.