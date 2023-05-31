May 29th, 2023 was Sidhu Moose Wala’s first death anniversary and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan paid tribute to the late singer during his concert.

The veteran singer sang his iconic qawwali, Akhiyan Udeek Diyan, for the slain musician during a concert in California, USA.

“Main jo ab qawwali pesh karne jaa raha hoon yeh Sidhu Moose Wala ko yaad karte huye karna chahunga.”

The lyrics which were originally, ‘aaja tennu akhiyan udeek diyan’, the singer changed to ‘Sidhu Moose Wala, tennu akhiyaan udeek diyan’.

Netizens were in awe with his tribute and this is how they reacted:

The other day Rahat Fateh Ali Khan dedicated a whole qawali to Sidhu Moose Wala and I think that was such a beautiful gesture. — Nur (@mochalattteeee) May 28, 2023

watched a video of rahat fateh ali khan dedicating a qawwali to sidhu moosewala. the crowd was deafening with their applause. had no idea moosewala had this level of popularity! — Zoya Rasul (@zoyarasul) May 30, 2023

As first death anniversary of slain Singer @iSidhuMooseWala is approaching near Pakistani Sufi Singer #RahatfatehAliKhan dedicated his qawali "Akhaihan Udiakdian " to #SidhuMooseWala in his live concert. Sidhu moosewala is immensely popular in Pakistani Punjab. pic.twitter.com/DjXdR9y0YO — Gurshamshir Singh (@gurshamshir) May 27, 2023

Renowned Pakistani qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has paid homage to Sidhu Moosewala on the Punjabi singer's first death anniversary. — Morning Kashmir (@morningkashmir) May 30, 2023

Great — Bobby (@kaur_jujhar) May 29, 2023

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins our hearts all over again!