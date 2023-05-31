May 29th, 2023 was Sidhu Moose Wala’s first death anniversary and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan paid tribute to the late singer during his concert.
The veteran singer sang his iconic qawwali, Akhiyan Udeek Diyan, for the slain musician during a concert in California, USA.
“Main jo ab qawwali pesh karne jaa raha hoon yeh Sidhu Moose Wala ko yaad karte huye karna chahunga.”
The lyrics which were originally, ‘aaja tennu akhiyan udeek diyan’, the singer changed to ‘Sidhu Moose Wala, tennu akhiyaan udeek diyan’.
Netizens were in awe with his tribute and this is how they reacted:
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins our hearts all over again!
Top picks for you
MusicAaliyah Jainabout 1 month ago | 4 min read