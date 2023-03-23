Keeping my SRK-tainted glasses aside, I’d like to acknowledge that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a nightmare and Rahul a man-child. That cult-classic film is rooted in way too many problems. Sorry to say, but YES. Just think about how Rahul conveniently fell in love with his best friend after she began personifying HIS idea of a beautiful woman. And what was that about giving an 8-year-old kid the responsibility to eliminate her grown-ass dad’s void?

ADVERTISEMENT Bollywood films don’t address life after ‘Happily Ever After.’ The story beyond 3 hours in the cinema hall. Two long-lost BFFs marrying a few days post reuniting after ages and assuming life would be all la vie en rose is delusion at its peak.

But Twitter user Paromita Bardoloi ( @Paromitabardolo) has summed adult Anjali’s life after marrying Rahul over Aman, and it’s more practical than the movie itself. Take a look.

Hi, I am Anjali. Anjali Sharma from KKHH. This is a brief summary of how my life turned out from the day I left Aman and married Rahul on my wedding day with Aman.

1)I was super excited the moment I married him. It was like I was going back to the time I was 20. — Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) March 22, 2023

Despite becoming a parent, Rahul never moved on from his college days. He is still a sour loser as he was back in the day. But Anjali realises she’s 31 and life’s far from what it used to be as a student.

I wanted to get over with it. I played to lose, in 15 minutes it was over. And so was our sex.



4) Rahul's best friend was his daughter. But soon I realized that little Anjali was emotionally tired, confused and became a saviour. Her school said she was unable to make friends. — Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) March 22, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT When you dump the problems of grown-ass adults on a kid, there will surely be consequences. In Bardoloi’s (reality-check) story, young Anjali tried becoming the problem-solver for anyone and everyone until her stepmother realised it was alarming AF. It took her 2 long years of therapy and years abroad to live life the way it’s meant to be.

6)Finally I took her to one. It took her 2 years of therapy. She was already 12. Her father- the man child still put his traumas on her. Finally sent her to a school in Britain. And like a flower she blossomed. Without the trauma dumping, she made friends and became the head girl — Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) March 22, 2023

And Aman, you ask? Well, he’s addressed too. In this story, Aman takes a solo trip abroad after letting go of Anjali on their wedding day. When he meets her next, he’s doing better than he ever was. And TBH, he deserved it, given he was the only sane and kind person among the film’s lead characters.

And loves him head over heels. I guess me going away was Aman's good fortune. I looked at Rahul still talking of his college days to someone.

My whole life felt like a lie. — Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) March 22, 2023

And as for Anjali and Rahul’s life together, it’s very disproportionate given one of them is still very egotistic about winning basketball and lives in his 20s.

ADVERTISEMENT despite repeated cautions. He is ungraceful when he loses, remember how he won basketball with me in college and in the Summer camp. He still gets grumpy and throws a tantrum. I don't share much of my achievement with him. Anjali is the only one who rejoices my life outside home. — Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) March 22, 2023

This story’s best bit is the conclusion, with young Anjali coming out as gender fluid and advice everyone needs to hear. It’s easier to associate someone with how you used to feel about them years ago, only to realise you’ve changed, in this case, grown up.

12) My advice: If you loved someone at 20, you might not love them at 31. People change, priorities change. Never marry anyone just meeting them after a decade in just 3 meetings. Know them more. Ask them what they feel about things that matter to you. See if they are kind, — Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) March 22, 2023

I think we sometimes fail to acknowledge our growth until the past comes knocking at our doors, and it dawns on us that we don’t want it anymore. This thread is a reminder that life is not a Bollywood movie, and Anjali and Rahul’s love story was doomed right from their highly convenient reunion.

BTW, Twitter loves this thread. Check out what people are saying.

ADVERTISEMENT Best thing I have read in a long long time. And I cant stop laughing and nodding my head in agreement at the same time 😄@sreeparna_c @SoniMishra20 @AmbikaPanditTOI https://t.co/kT62MhZxlK — Nidhi (@nidhi_sharma) March 23, 2023

Oh my my 🔥🔥🤣🤣

This is the ultimate write up for the post KKHH story. And yes, it was a shitty movie

Thank you for writing this thread https://t.co/4lKDZ7KZ6Z — Srishti (@mysticsrishti) March 23, 2023

Which reminds me how much I miss Pretentious Movie Reviews.

I call for post-mortem of every trashy 90s movie. 🤣 https://t.co/GRrtUEbHun — Aparnna Hajirnis (@FuschiaScribe) March 23, 2023

I will never be able to watch KKHH with the same perspective as before. https://t.co/4zhuyIlcy4 — Shalia (@_shalia_26) March 23, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT https://twitter.com/macandcheesish/status/1638799813239255040?s=20

You write well! You have actually created the barebones script for KKHH – part 2, a sobered down real-life version. Dharma Productions/Karan Johar should take a read. — Vijaya Moorthy (@vmoorthynow) March 23, 2023

the realization that KKHH is not about "true love" or "soulmate", it's about "unresolved trauma" https://t.co/Yot0iCyEK4 — ɴᴠʟᴛ 💩 💉 ✨ (@crawlitt) March 23, 2023

After watching KKHH, I was enraged at how the story infantilized everyone to ridiculous levels. This thread finally gives me some closure on that front, and I particularly like the career path of Anjali senior😀😀 https://t.co/P98M1Zx4Nj — Kaneenika Sinha (@kaneenikasinha) March 23, 2023

You can read Paromita Bardoloi’s complete thread here.

OH, and if you have reached here, you might wanna check out 14 Problems In ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ We Didn’t See 23 Years Ago.