Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa had shared a series of photos since they tied the knot, which fans couldn't stop gushing over, and now it seems the album has expanded!

Rather than having a traditional reception, the couple chose to celebrate in a unique way. They invited close friends and family to a "pyjama party." And, the photos continue to trend online, illustrating how crazy the night was.

Patralekhaa wore a gold and black sheer top with a red brallette, while Rajkummar wore a sparkly blue night suit.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar's friend and filmmaker Farah Khan offered a sneak peek into the pyjama party. Farah said that Patralekhaa and Rajkummar's wedding was the only time she was able to wear her 'nighty and rubber chappals,' and that she still had a hangover.

Patralekhaa's sister Parnalekha had also uploaded a photo from the party. In the caption, she quoted the great Audrey Hepburn, ‘Life is a party dress like it. Pyjama party night!'

Here are a few more blingy pictures clicked in front of the shiny backdrop from that evening!

The pictures from the pyjama party show a lot about the madness that took place. We are absolutely charmed by the couple and wish them love and happiness.