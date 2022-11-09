According to popular belief, women inherit the ability to get pregnant only after they get married. No, it’s true. Ask the people calculating Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy duration!

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently welcomed a baby girl, what is a joyous occasion for the family is, sadly, a discussion on the expected delivery date for some.

Wedding date: 18th April’22

Baby delivered: 6th November’22

Expected delivery date=LMP +365+7

EDD= 23 rd Jan 2023

It’s only 6 months and 23 days only..

Gestation age= 28 weeks 6 days

Preterm baby( less than 37 weeks)



I am so confused?? Galat gynea

Parh rhi mai?🤌😭#AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/rkIZz0rW8Z — Mendoza Serendipitous✨ (@notyourdoctor99) November 6, 2022

For some people, the concept of having sex before marriage doesn’t exist. After all – tauba tauba! Sex? Woh bhi shaadi ke pehle? Impossible!

But thankfully, some educated people – please don’t confuse it with just textbook educated – understand that premarital sex exists. And either way, it’s nobody’s business.

Gynaecology ki book mein likha tha ke shadi ke baad hi bacha paida hota hai? Unemployed behavior. — ⚡ (@chaiaurcake) November 7, 2022

is it that hard for our awam to understand they had sex before marriage? — pariwesh (@f_offmfs) November 6, 2022

Never knew sex before marriage was such an unknown fact, Are you tweeting from year 1660? — || ऋtu || (@trysttoinfinity) November 7, 2022

It was a premarital baby, they had the baby before marriage..not a big deal — FOREVER YOUNG (@santoshpatnaik) November 7, 2022

Go back to biology class . You seem to think that one can conceive only when one is married💀 (2) — Shaanze (@shaanzeBasharat) November 8, 2022

Mind your own business wala concept nai parhate school mein? Just asking 🤧🤭 — Red (@shutup_all) November 7, 2022

Why we can’t mind our own business instead of worrying about when the baby is supposed to be born? And how does it change our lives in this or in the parallel universe? — 🌵 (@nonconform0501) November 7, 2022

Trying to figure out why someone's personal life should bother us… https://t.co/26AwHc5xO5 pic.twitter.com/TGekc8yGYG — Mirwais (@Mirwaiskk) November 9, 2022

can’t believe people are still shaking in their boots at the idea of premarital sex. it’s 2022 please come out of the rock you’re hiding under https://t.co/cVWhVCAidb — maisha (@somuchbolly) November 8, 2022

They had sex before marriage. I hope that helps. https://t.co/IrrDeWhr5l — Tea. (@TheZaidiT) November 8, 2022

Breaking news: woman claiming to be gynaecologist can't wrap her head around the concept that unmarried people have sex; shows lack of common sense, humour, and excessive traits of stuck-upism https://t.co/CYGupHcBmE — Abhimanyu Mathur (@MadCrazyHatter_) November 8, 2022

Everything aside, if the person tweeting this calculation is actually a gynaecologist, then it only goes on to show how some of the gynaes treat sexually active unmarried women – and that’s disturbing on another level.