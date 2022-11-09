According to popular belief, women inherit the ability to get pregnant only after they get married. No, it’s true. Ask the people calculating Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy duration!
For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently welcomed a baby girl, what is a joyous occasion for the family is, sadly, a discussion on the expected delivery date for some.
For some people, the concept of having sex before marriage doesn’t exist. After all – tauba tauba! Sex? Woh bhi shaadi ke pehle? Impossible!
But thankfully, some educated people – please don’t confuse it with just textbook educated – understand that premarital sex exists. And either way, it’s nobody’s business.
Everything aside, if the person tweeting this calculation is actually a gynaecologist, then it only goes on to show how some of the gynaes treat sexually active unmarried women – and that’s disturbing on another level.