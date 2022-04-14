You must already know that the most highly-anticipated wedding in tinsel town is taking place today. As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tie the knot in the afternoon today, there are a number of pictures of the couple's friends and families that have been making rounds on the internet.

And, we decided to compile all these pictures for you. Ready?

1. The ever-so-glam Kapoor sisters look gorgeous as they make a grand entry at Ranbir-Alia's pre-wedding festivities.

2. How pretty is Karisma Kapoor's subtle mehendi?

3. Make way for ladkewaalas!

4. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani were spotted at the venue for Ranbir-Alia's mehendi celebration.

5. The Kapoor-Bhatt clan.

6. Like mother, like daughter.

7. Riddhima Kapoor Sahani sported a subtle outfit for her brother's pre-wedding festivities.

8. Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt clicked on her way back home.

9. As they say, true love is eternal.

10. Dulhe ki mummy is all set with her dance squad to set the stage on fire.

11. Alia Bhatt's BFF, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor also posted her sizzling picture on her official account.

12. How amazing does she look?

13. Looks like ladkiwaale are also ready to get things done.

14. Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt are here for the big day. Director Luv Ranjan and Ayan Mukherjee also made an appearence.

15. Ace director Karan Johar was seen making his way to Vastu in a gorgeous pink sherwani.

16. How beautiful does this couple in pink look?

17. Flawless in pink!

18. The sister of the groom looks stunning.

19. Baby Jeh & Taimur are here for uncle Ranbir's wedding.

20. Bhatt family is all smiles.

21. How cute!

22. Our fave trio!

Apparently, the wedding festivities will take place on April 14th at Vastu in Mumbai. The wedding will be a close-knit affair with family and close friends. The reception would take place on April 16th at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Also, the latest reports confirm that Alia Bhatt will wear Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits for her wedding celebration.

Such happy faces!