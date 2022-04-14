The highly-awaited wedding of the season is here and we simply cannot keep calm. Ever since people found out that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting hitched, they have been constantly tweeting about the same. And, we compiled some of the best rib-tickling memes for you all.

Are you ready for the memes? Brace yourself and scroll down.

I cant believe ranbir kapoor and alia bhatt are getting married tomorrow…. I’m gonna sing channa mereya at their wedding 💔💔💔💔💔💔 — krish (@_krxshhh) April 14, 2022

Media people in front of Ranbir and Alia's house for the next 10 days #RanbirAliaWedding #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/Bo0nM3pYfm — menskool (@menskool) April 6, 2022

Ranbir marrying Alia has to be the best Brahmastra promotion ever. — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) April 13, 2022

‘listen I don’t care if Ranbir Alia are getting married or whatever..’ pic.twitter.com/3UTnxzdea5 — Kosha (@imkosha) April 11, 2022

And news channels on the wedding day: pic.twitter.com/2IOlakVUZG — Himanshu Kainthola (@hkainthola27) April 5, 2022

Viral Bhayani, Pinkvilla and other media houses waiting for the Ranbir-Alia wedding:#RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/DRUdtVQEY5 — Aditi Sharma (@shutupaditi) April 6, 2022

*Ranbir Alia announce wedding date*



Viral bhayani, Pinkvilla, Filmfare and other bollywood journalists : pic.twitter.com/j5m9rX66Cb — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 5, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor announced his wedding date with Alia Bhatt



Meanwhile his Exes pic.twitter.com/EJ2fugB3B6 — The Winter Guy ❄️ (@The_WinterGuy) April 5, 2022

alia must really be in love with ranbir to agree to get married in chembur — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) April 5, 2022

"Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get married on April 14"



Viral Bhayani rn: pic.twitter.com/xUNTco3edj — Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) April 5, 2022

this alia ranbir wedding thing might actually be true 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5udIz1ncKu — Ri (@opalcurl) April 10, 2022

Apparently, the wedding festivities will take place on April 14th at Vastu in Mumbai. The wedding will be a close-knit affair with family and close friends. The reception would take place on April 16th at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Also, the latest reports confirm that Alia Bhatt will wear Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits for her wedding celebration.

We just can't wait for this dreamy couple's wedding!