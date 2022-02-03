The one person who always comes to mind when we think of the reality TV series Roadies, is Rannvijay SIngha. The actor and VJ has been such an integral and iconic part of the show, that it's tough to mentally separate the two from each other. Yet, the separation is undoubtedly happening, at the moment.

From starting out as a contestant, to becoming a mentor, Rannvijay has been associated with the show for 18 long years. But recently, he spoke out about no longer being a part of the 19th season of Roadies.

The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I’ll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn’t work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening.

- Rannvijay Singha told Hindustan Times

What's interesting to know is that reports claim that Sonu Sood will be stepping in to replace Rannvijay's role. In fact, he'll be the only mentor-host in the show! Along with this, the adventure reality TV show will no longer have gang leaders. Which means that Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and others will no longer be seen on the show either.

You'll be able to catch the upcoming season from the 14th of February.