Ranveer Singh is one of the most energetic actors in the Hindi film industry. Ranveer’s public appearances and dance moves in his films are proof of it. Remember how the actor pulled off energetic choreography in Khalibali from Padmaavat and in Malhari from Bajirao Mastani? Isn’t he a powerhouse of talent?
If you don’t believe until now, we have something for you.
As Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, hit the screens today, a BTS video of Ranveer Singh rehearsing for one of its songs has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).
A X user (@junglibilli_x) posted the clip on the micro-blogging platform which shows Ranveer performing classical dance for Dhindora Baje Re on the RRKPK sets.
He is rehearsing along with ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. Ranveer’s steps are full of grace and speak volumes of his dedication towards his work.
Watch the BTS video here:
Also Read: Here Is What ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’ Star Cast Charged For The Movie
Here’s how netizens are reacting to Ranveer’s dance rehearsal for the track:
Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the track is sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi.
Watch the official video of the song, Dhindora Baje Re, here:
Coming back to Ranveer Singh, the RRKPK star can ace anything and everything.