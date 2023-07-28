Ranveer Singh is one of the most energetic actors in the Hindi film industry. Ranveer’s public appearances and dance moves in his films are proof of it. Remember how the actor pulled off energetic choreography in Khalibali from Padmaavat and in Malhari from Bajirao Mastani? Isn’t he a powerhouse of talent?

Source: Gfycat

If you don’t believe until now, we have something for you.

As Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, hit the screens today, a BTS video of Ranveer Singh rehearsing for one of its songs has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

A X user (@junglibilli_x) posted the clip on the micro-blogging platform which shows Ranveer performing classical dance for Dhindora Baje Re on the RRKPK sets.

Source: Rocky Rani/Twitter

He is rehearsing along with ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. Ranveer’s steps are full of grace and speak volumes of his dedication towards his work.

Watch the BTS video here:

Ranveer Singh practising for Dhindora Baje Re dance behind the scenes 🥹#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/bmSYh2DCZq — rocky rani 💕 (@junglibilli_x) July 26, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to Ranveer’s dance rehearsal for the track:

Nobody would have aced this better than Ranveer.i pray it pays off❤️ https://t.co/Oam7KsdJc2 — Ruby (@RubyChinaza) July 26, 2023

he is an insanely talented actor ! he knows how to embody every role so smoothly wow 🤌 https://t.co/fc9PzlhLvD — ╰ ayu⁷ ╮ (@_DevAkshi__) July 27, 2023

no one can do Rocky role other than him they think it was easy hhahhh https://t.co/SClITFRGQK — ‘ (@RanveersPeony) July 26, 2023

and they have the audacity to say anyone can even come closer to him https://t.co/RH3vlBsOfG — ranveeriannn (@Ranveerian_fan) July 26, 2023

Many can hate him, but his dedication for anything >> https://t.co/34DHsVHPKx — A.D 🍀🪄 (@begood317) July 27, 2023

he is living the dream and i am happy for him https://t.co/vyhcS5Ae9E — rita 🫧 (@28_ERITA) July 26, 2023

Mujhe Ranveer ka dedication accha lagta woh jo bhi karta hai usme woh humesha apna 200% deta hai. Log uske real personality se uske work ko judge karna chod de toh unko bhi unko bhi uska hardwork dekhega jo usne apne characters ke liye kiya hai. https://t.co/cP0CVnQeA4 — 🌸güzel🌸 (@EkAlbeli) July 26, 2023

Ranveer singh is so talented. https://t.co/EWJ4DdSACm — ria || (@sillylove__) July 27, 2023

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the track is sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi.

Watch the official video of the song, Dhindora Baje Re, here:

Coming back to Ranveer Singh, the RRKPK star can ace anything and everything.