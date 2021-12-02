We all were students once and did all sorts of weird shit we are now embarrassed by. Our Bollywood celebs were no different.

Though you must have religiously untagged yourself from all the school pictures. But, hey, our celebs cannot do that. And we dug deeper on the internet and found some pictures from their school time. All I can say is, we must all thank our puberty!

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan went to St Columba's school in Delhi. No doubt he looked dashing even during then. SRK was also the captain of his football, hockey, and cricket teams all at the same time. He further graduated from Hansraj College & later pursued a master's in mass communications from Jamiya Millia Islamia.

An awkward school kid daydreaming of conquering Mumbai, is the kind of morning WhatsApp forward I'll never complain about.

2. Ranbir Kapoor

With that innocent charm and good looks, Ranbir looked great during his school time. He went to Bombay Scottish School, Mahim. He has always been the trouble maker, as he ran into trouble with his teachers. As per reports, Ranbir also confessed he was an average student. Ranbir later studied visual arts from New York and a film-making course from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, New York.

3. Ranveer Singh

Who else loves Ranveer for his energy? Me! He studied at Learners’ Academy, Mumbai. Ranveer further completed his bachelor's degree from Indiana University, Bloomington. He always aspired to be an actor and was part of many stage dramas.

4. Salman Khan

Salman went to St. Stanislaus High School, Mumbai. He later went to study in St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai and later on he dropped out.

5. Priyanka Chopra

Now a global star, Priyanka moved a lot all over India during her childhood. She studied at La Martiniere Girls' School, Lucknow, and St. Maria Goretti College, Bareilly. Post that she finished her graduation from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.

6. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi completed her graduation in Fashion Designing before entering Bollywood. She did her schooling at Arya Vidya Mandir, Mumbai, and started her college journey from Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women's University (SNDT), Mumbai.

7. Saif Ali Khan

Saif went to one of the best boarding schools in Asia, Lawrence School, Sanawar, Himachal Pradesh. He later went to the UK to study at the Lockers Park School, Hertfordshire and finished high school at Winchester College, UK.

8. Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput went to St. Karens High School, Patna and Kulachi Hansraj Model School, New Delhi. Post that he went to study at Delhi College of Engineering (DCE).

9. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana was a very studious person and was paranoid about results. She went to DAV School in Chandigarh.

10. Shahid Kapoor

This is the cutest picture I found of Shahid and you cannot diagree. He studied at Gyan Bharati, Delhi (up to 4th class) and later went to Rajhans Vidyalaya, Mumbai. Shahid completed his graduation from Mithibai College, Mumbai.

11. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai who was crowned as Miss World in 1994 could not complete her college education. She did her schooling at Arya Vidya Mandir, after which she went to Jai Hind College and DG Ruparel College of Arts, Science, and Commerce. Aishwarya also secured 90 percent in her HSC exams in Mumbai.

12. Akshay Kumar

The busiest star of Bollywood went to Don Bosco High School, Darjeeling. He later joined Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Mumbai, and dropped out. As per reports, Akshay has accepted that education was never a priority for him.

13. Anushka Sharma

It's just me or even you think Anushka looked adorable during her childhood. She studied at Army Public School, Bangalore. She later completed her graduation with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from Mount Carmel College. Anushka also holds a Master's in Economics (Correspondence).

14. Siddharth Malhotra

Siddharth in Shershah is one of the best things that happened in 2021. Moving further, he was schooled at Delhi's Don Bosco School and Naval Public School. After that, he graduated from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, University of Delhi.

15. Disha Patani

Fitness and Disha can never go out of style. I adore her for that! She is also an engineer & completed her B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from Amity University, Lucknow.

16. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti went to the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Haryana. She was always a brilliant student and aspired to be an investment banker. She also holds a degree in business, finance, and economics from Manchester Business School, UK.

17. Deepika Padukone

Deepika went to Sophia High School, Bangalore, and pre-university education at Mount Carmel College.

18. Taapsee Pannu

Along with her exceptional performances in Bollywood, Taapsee is also an engineering student. She studied at Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar and did her graduation in Computer Science Engineering from the Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology.

19. Amitabh Bachchan

Big B went to Sherwood College in Nainital. He further completed his graduation from Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi.

20. Genelia D'souza

Genelia went to Apostolic Carmel High School, Bandra. Later, she took admission to St. Andrew’s College in Bandra.

21. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa studied at St. Anthony's Girls High School, Chembur. She completed her graduation from R.A Podar College, Matunga.

