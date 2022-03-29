It is fairly common in the Hindi film business to carry on the family legacy of acting. For decades, several actors have followed in their parents' footsteps and forayed into the cinema world, specifically into acting. And a couple of those families have given us exceptionally talented performers who have made their mark.

However, a Twitter user pointed out a rare instance in which children of actors were cast in the same part as their parents. Pankaj Sachdeva's tweet brought to notice that Ratna Pathak Shah and Shabana Azmi have appeared as the same characters as their mothers Dina Pathak and Shaukat Azmi. Isn't it fascinating?

Shabana Azmi played Khanum Jaan in J P Dutta's Umrao Jaan, while Shaukat Kaifi played the same character in the 1981 film of the same name.

Ratna Pathak Shah, on the other hand, played Nirmala Devi in the 2014 film Khoobsurat, while her mother, actor Dina Pathak, played the same role in the 1980 film, again titled, Khubsoorat.

