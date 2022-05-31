The trailer of Aamir Khan’s much-awaited flick Laal Singh Chaddha was released on Sunday, May 29. The official remake of the 1994 Forrest Gump is based on Winston Groom's novel. 

Nonetheless, the trailer has received mixed reviews from the audience. People on Twitter are irritated with a lot of things including the comparison of chocolates with golgappas, Aamir's Punjabi accent, and how unnatural it looks.

The original movie includes a dialogue that compares 'life with a box of chocolates. The desi version of this dialogue says:

Jindagi golgappa jaisi hoti hai, pet bhale hi bhar jaaye; man nahi bharta. (Life is like a golgappa, your tummy might feel full, but your heart always craves more.)

People on Twitter are aghast as they draw a comparison between Forrest Gump and Laal Singh Chaddha. Many have raised questions about the poor writing, awful accent, and why Aamir is eating golgappa on a train.

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comment section. 

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in lead roles. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to  release on 11 August 2022.

