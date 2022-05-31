The trailer of Aamir Khan’s much-awaited flick Laal Singh Chaddha was released on Sunday, May 29. The official remake of the 1994 Forrest Gump is based on Winston Groom's novel.

Nonetheless, the trailer has received mixed reviews from the audience. People on Twitter are irritated with a lot of things including the comparison of chocolates with golgappas, Aamir's Punjabi accent, and how unnatural it looks.

The original movie includes a dialogue that compares 'life with a box of chocolates. The desi version of this dialogue says:

Jindagi golgappa jaisi hoti hai, pet bhale hi bhar jaaye; man nahi bharta. (Life is like a golgappa, your tummy might feel full, but your heart always craves more.)

People on Twitter are aghast as they draw a comparison between Forrest Gump and Laal Singh Chaddha. Many have raised questions about the poor writing, awful accent, and why Aamir is eating golgappa on a train.

The life is a box of chocolate line is timeless.

From anniversaries to birthdays to festivals , it's been synonymous with gifting , through all age groups.

The Golgappa line with him eating it in a train has reduced it to a caricaturous scene.#LaalSinghChaddha — Rachit Shah (@Rachitkshah) May 30, 2022

Worst accent, worst facial expressions, over acting. I mean frame by frame copy. Oh lord am already disappointed with #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer #LaalSinghChaddha — downtozero 🇮🇳 (@shunya_dasha) May 30, 2022

What a disaster of the trailer? Forced accent, firced acting, Kareena kapoor ia looking the same as she dis in Bajrangi Bhaijaan .. Why did they even try to remake a classic? And why does #aamirkhan copy Tom Hanks so damn much?#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer — Kriti Sharma (@kritish2007) May 30, 2022

The 'Bollywood Punjabi' accent, the repetitiveness with 'wide eyed look' (looks like mixture of PK and Dhoom 3 acting) and that golgoppa dialogue at the end. Cringyyyyyyy! #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer — Suyesh (@suyesssh) May 29, 2022

#AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer is so Horrible. I loved Forrest Gump but I don't think I can watch this. So terrible accent. — Bhukkad (@Bhukkad15) May 29, 2022

From box of chocolates to golgappa, it’s been a pretty underwhelming journey 😒😑 #LaalSinghChaddha — Devlina ‏‎دیولینا 🌟 (@AarKiBolboBolo) May 30, 2022

From - "Life is like a box of chocolates, You may never know what you're going to get"



To "life is just like a golgappa"



It looks more like a spoof than a remake. pic.twitter.com/JtoFY9sJyZ — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) May 30, 2022

Mother of One said “life is a box of chocolates…..” Mother of Other said “ life is like Golgapaa” now the real fight is between chocolate and golgappa….interesting. #forestgump #Lalsinghchadda — Sourabh raaj jain (@saurabhraajjain) May 30, 2022

Chocolate become Golgappa in forrest gump remake what a creativity by aamir khan 😂#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer pic.twitter.com/dzvV1X5xLw — axay patel🔥🔥Prithviraj3June🚩 (@akki_dhoni) May 29, 2022

Yaar 'life is a box of chocolates' se seedha golgappa!!! Kuch toh original kar dete..#feelingsad #LaalSinghChaddha

Why does bollywood always mess with classics I will never know! #LalSinghChaddhaTrailer pic.twitter.com/raXZWMWFKw — Gujarati Chokro💭 (@nickybadani) May 29, 2022

Me after listening Aamir Khan's accent in #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer & Dhoom 3 pic.twitter.com/9x9VHA2agt — Ashish (@brb_memes7) May 30, 2022

trailer looks meh the acting isn't good specially the voice modulation and that punjabi accent was so off

"Disappointed"#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer #AamirKhan — Advi♡ (@ishq_bahara) May 29, 2022

In Forest Gump, Hanks' character could enlist in the army bcz there was less scrutiny in the US during Vietnam wars as they needed more manpower. How will they convince about Aamir's character in #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer to Indians? Acting, accent, plot - all looks artificial. — Harshith (@harshithkb) May 29, 2022

Reasons why I will not watch #LaalSinghChaddha in theatre??



1). It's a remake where i have already seen the Original.

2). #Aamir is in #PK & #Dhoom3 hangover

3). Fake Punjabi Accent.

4). Not sure if Indian Army allows special person.

Waise wth eats Golgappa in Train 😜🤡 — ѕυмιт ѕαυяαν (@SumitGomzi) May 30, 2022

The #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer lost me at Aamir Khan’s atrocious fake Punjabi accent. — Uday Rana (@UdaySRana) May 29, 2022

Amir Khan train mein golgappe kha raha hai... Matlab kaun si train mein golgappe milte hain??? Golgappa is one thing you must eat as it is prepared. Saala dialogue likh diya toh execute kardo Bina logic ke.#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha — mayank kulshreshtha (@mayankn401) May 30, 2022

Old enough to have relived a great memory with #TopGunMarverick , and now also #forestgump with #LaalSinghChaddha ,, ohh and that “life is a box of Chocolate” signature timeless dialogue with this “golgappa” dialogue 😂. pic.twitter.com/mQtZmOOuoM — Mr.Kane. (@makingwavese) May 29, 2022

Why do Bollywood have to ruin a classic like #ForestGump by making a substandard rip off #LaalSinghChaddha

For the starters #AamirKhan is looking so awkward trying to play #TomHanks character and what’s with that golgappa dialogue 🥴 — Shubhi Srivastava (@shubhi1011) May 30, 2022

Remember the dialogue of Forest gump movie : " life is like a box of chocolates" and then compare it with dialogue of #LaalSinghChaddha dialogue of golgappa, you surely will get a reason to watch forest gump again and miss lalsingh chadda. — Ashish Dixit (@ashishdixit21) May 29, 2022

Saw the trailer of #LaalSinghChaddha. It is an out-an-out copy of #ForrestGump.

Every single frame is copy pasted.

However, the box of chocolates has become 'golgappa'.



I would rather watch Hindi-dubbed Forrest Gump. 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/q9H7RnJI3T — Neharika Sharma (@neharikasharmaa) May 30, 2022

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comment section.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in lead roles. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on 11 August 2022.

