After the release of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp, we couldn't help but think of how it's not the only time industry produced peak cringe reality TV shows that were weird. These shows didn't have a lot of material or content and were mostly pointless. The only reason why people wanted to watch them was to find out why they existed.

Here's a list of some of these shows that you should watch at your own risk:

1. Swayamvar Series

The show started airing in 2009 where the contestants would perform tasks to win and in-turn marry the bride or groom. The shocking part is - it had 4 seasons.

2. Superdude

Featuring male contestants who performed a series of tasks, mostly with females to impress them and the judges, this show started airing in 2011. It was as sexist as it sounds.

3. Dare 2 Date

It started airing in 2010. Two incompatible people were set-up for a date and the host played both cupid and devil. Yes, there was no point.

4. Emotional Atyachar

The show started airing in 2009. Its concept was that people who doubted their partner's loyalty, participated in a secretive test with crew members. Sounds like an atyachar for anyone who watched it.

5. Is Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao

The show that premiered in 2009 was based on the British reality game show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Clearly, not all adaptations are worth watching.

6. Dadagiri

The reality show premiered in 2008. The contestants had to participate in physical and mental challenges while being abused by the 'bullies'. Who comes up with such ideas?

7. Raaz Pichhle Janam Ka

The show started airing in 2009 and was based around the technique of past life regression. It sounds not just cringey, but borderline creepy.

8. Rakhi Ka Insaaf

It was a tabloid talk show that aired in 2010. While it did great numbers for NDTV Imagine, there was no clear purpose of the show. Imagine a really bad version of Satyamev Jayate.

9. Perfect Bride

Perfect Bride was adapted from the American show Momma's Boys and premiered in 2009. Five men had to 'choose' their partners from a panel of eleven potential candidates. I'm not sure if there is a more mechanical way of finding 'the one'.

10. Khan Sisters

The show followed the lives of Gauhar Khan and Nigar Khan - also known as the Indian version of Keeping Up With Kardashians.

Trust us, we're all trying to move on from these shows.