If there is one thing Bollywood movies get right, it's giving the audience some memorable characters. Throughout the years, Bollywood movies have given us female characters that are unique in their own sense. We found a Reddit thread where Redditors discussed their favourite female characters in Hindi films. Here are the 20 most memorable female characters from Bollywood.

1. "Sridevi in Chaal Baaz. I've not changed my view in the last 20 years. That portrayal was the best ever by a heroine in Bollywood." - chotu_ustaad

Sridevi in Chaal Baaz
Source: IMDb

2. "Geet is all fun only when she is on the other side of the screen. I don't think I would be able to tolerate someone like her, even for a few minutes, IRL." - paranoid-pegion

Kareena Kapoor as Geet in Jab We Met
Source: Glam Sham

3. "Tabu from Drishyam." - elwray2222

Tabu in Drishyam
Source: Indian Express

4. "Aisha from Wake Up Sid. Actually, I low-key want to be like Aisha. She had a humble beginning, moved to a new city to be independent, stood up against her boss when he tried to impose his tastes on her and expressed love for the guy she fell for without any hesitation." - 210905

Konkona in Wake Up Sid
Source: Pinterest

5. "Veronica from Cocktail." - badass_2407

Deepika Padukone as Veronica
Source: Deccan Chronicle

6. "Piku Bannerjee." - Legitimate-Bobcat-61

Deepika Padukone in Piku
Source: IMDb

7. "Vijayalakshmi from Queen. Single mum yet cool mum." - Thanks_Capital

Lisa Haydon as Vijayalakshmi in Queen
Source: India Today

8. "I loved Vaani's character from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. She totally owns it. Mad strong when the person whom she loves is so unkind to her, and confident about her gender identity." - annie_rasputin

Vaani Kapoor in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Source: Scroll

9. "Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The character was so relatable to me. Just saying f**k it one day and deciding to live life, have a little fun and explore; while retaining the responsible, soft, and caring side of herself." - chocolatepudding27

Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Source: Amazon Prime Video

10. "Tara from Tamasha." - Jessdayyy

Deepika Padukone in Tamasha
Source: Twitter / @filmfare

11. "Tabu in Andhadhun." - star_poo

Tabu in Andhadhun
Source: IMDb

12. "Priyanka Chopra as Ayesha in Dil Dhadkne Do! Smart, strong-willed, suppressed by her family and husband’s wishes, and then choosing and deciding to do what she wants! I love her character ‘messy but sorted’." - cantheysinglivetho

Priyanka Chopra as Ayesha
Source: Pinterest

13. "Ratna Pathak Shah in Kapoor & Sons." - star_poo

Ratna Pathak Shah
Source: Dichotomy Of Irony

14. "Gayatri Joshi as Gita from Swades." - nerdcorner

Gita from Swades
Source: Bollywood Hungama

15. "Datto, all the way! So earnest, so badass!" - Nibbledoodle

Datto in Tanu Weds Manu Returns
Source: Rediff

16. "Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat. I love how outspoken and honest Milli is about her feelings. Jo mann me aaya bol diya! I also loved her quirky outfits." - idontknowyaa

Sonam Kapoor as Milli in Khoobsurat
Source: IMDb

17. "Sehmat from Raazi." - nukhraa

Alia Bhatt as Sehmat in Raazi
Source: The Print

18. "Vidya Bagchi in Kahaani will never stop being iconic." - criclove02

Vidya Bagchi from Kahaani
Source: IMDb

19. "Ileana was my favourite part of Barfi! What a complex and tragedic character played to perfection." - DoctorDipshitt

Ileana D'Cruz as Shruti in Barfi
Source: Twitter / @charassiaaa

20. "Juhi Chawla (as Vaijanti Iyer) in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke." - blackstar82

Juhi Chawla as Vaijanti Iyer
Source: IMDb

Which other characters would you add to this list? Tell us in the comments below.