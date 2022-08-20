If there is one thing Bollywood movies get right, it's giving the audience some memorable characters. Throughout the years, Bollywood movies have given us female characters that are unique in their own sense. We found a Reddit thread where Redditors discussed their favourite female characters in Hindi films. Here are the 20 most memorable female characters from Bollywood.



1. "Sridevi in Chaal Baaz. I've not changed my view in the last 20 years. That portrayal was the best ever by a heroine in Bollywood." - chotu_ustaad

2. "Geet is all fun only when she is on the other side of the screen. I don't think I would be able to tolerate someone like her, even for a few minutes, IRL." - paranoid-pegion

3. "Tabu from Drishyam." - elwray2222

4. "Aisha from Wake Up Sid. Actually, I low-key want to be like Aisha. She had a humble beginning, moved to a new city to be independent, stood up against her boss when he tried to impose his tastes on her and expressed love for the guy she fell for without any hesitation." - 210905

5. "Veronica from Cocktail." - badass_2407

6. "Piku Bannerjee." - Legitimate-Bobcat-61

7. "Vijayalakshmi from Queen. Single mum yet cool mum." - Thanks_Capital

8. "I loved Vaani's character from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. She totally owns it. Mad strong when the person whom she loves is so unkind to her, and confident about her gender identity." - annie_rasputin

9. "Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The character was so relatable to me. Just saying f**k it one day and deciding to live life, have a little fun and explore; while retaining the responsible, soft, and caring side of herself." - chocolatepudding27

10. "Tara from Tamasha." - Jessdayyy

11. "Tabu in Andhadhun." - star_poo

12. "Priyanka Chopra as Ayesha in Dil Dhadkne Do! Smart, strong-willed, suppressed by her family and husband’s wishes, and then choosing and deciding to do what she wants! I love her character ‘messy but sorted’." - cantheysinglivetho

13. "Ratna Pathak Shah in Kapoor & Sons." - star_poo

14. "Gayatri Joshi as Gita from Swades." - nerdcorner

15. "Datto, all the way! So earnest, so badass!" - Nibbledoodle

16. "Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat. I love how outspoken and honest Milli is about her feelings. Jo mann me aaya bol diya! I also loved her quirky outfits." - idontknowyaa

17. "Sehmat from Raazi." - nukhraa

"Vidya Bagchi in Kahaani will never stop being iconic." - criclove02 18.

19. "Ileana was my favourite part of Barfi! What a complex and tragedic character played to perfection." - DoctorDipshitt

"Juhi Chawla (as Vaijanti Iyer) in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke." - blackstar82 20.

