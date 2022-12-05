Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, the chat show that was the perfect concoction of class and genuineness, gave us several brilliant episodes. From the raw conversations and hilarious banter to massive revelations, the show had the recipe for a perfect chat show.

Amongst several celebrities, there was a bold actor who bowled us over with her confidence and class – Rekha.

From asserting that a woman doesn’t need a male companion for her to feel secure to crushing the questions about marriage and children, she left a massive impact on the audience through that interview.

In another segment from the interview, the host asked the actor how she managed to keep her image clean as no one has ever heard of her being on a drinking binge or on drugs.

To this, the actor responded that she has been on drinking binges and on drugs. She also mentions that she has been impure and has been lusting as hell – but, with life.

Both, the host and the actor, share a cheeky smile after her sassy statement. Oh Rekha, you have our hearts. You can watch the entire segment here.

This one has to be one of the best episodes of the show!