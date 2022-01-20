When I think of Indian TV soaps, the first thing that comes to my mind is a memory of my 7th-grade self rushing to switch the television on, because my favourite show Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi was about to start airing. My mom was the only person who knew that the reason I was so hell bent on taking dominion over the TV remote was because I couldn't possibly miss watching the main lead, Maan Singh Khurana. 

Maan Singh Khurana in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi
Because, whatever might have been the plot of the show, I was only concerned about Maan Singh Khurana AKA Gurmeet Choudhary. I believe we all had our reasons to watch TV soaps, probably, still do. So here is a list of shows we watch for the 'plot.' *Wink wink, nudge nudge.*

1. Dill Mill Gayye

The Plot:

Karan Singh Grover
2. Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi

The Plot:

Gurmeet Chaudhary
3. Miley Jab Hum Tum

The Plots: 

Arjun Bijlani from Miley Jab Hum Tum
Sana Irani in Miley Jab Hum Tum
4. Left Right Left

The Plot: 

Rajeev Khandelwal in Left Right Left
5. Remix

The Plot: 

Karan Wahi in Remix
6. Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan

The Plot: 

Parth Samthaan in Kaisi Yeh Yaariya
7. Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani

The Plot: 

Vivian Dsena in Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani
8. Mahabharat

The Plot: 

Aarav Chaudhary in Mahabharat
9. Kasautii Zindagi Kii

The Plots:

Cezanne Khan in Kasautii Zindagi Kii
Shweta Tripathi in Kasautii Zindagi Kii
10. Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon

The Plot: 

Barun Sobti in Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon
11. Beyhadh

The Plot: 

Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh
*Yes, yes, we watched for the 'plot.' *