When I think of Indian TV soaps, the first thing that comes to my mind is a memory of my 7th-grade self rushing to switch the television on, because my favourite show Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi was about to start airing. My mom was the only person who knew that the reason I was so hell bent on taking dominion over the TV remote was because I couldn't possibly miss watching the main lead, Maan Singh Khurana.

Because, whatever might have been the plot of the show, I was only concerned about Maan Singh Khurana AKA Gurmeet Choudhary. I believe we all had our reasons to watch TV soaps, probably, still do. So here is a list of shows we watch for the 'plot.' *Wink wink, nudge nudge.*

1. Dill Mill Gayye

The Plot:

2. Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi

The Plot:

3. Miley Jab Hum Tum

The Plots:

The Plot:

The Plot:

6. Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan

The Plot:

7. Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani

The Plot:

8. Mahabharat

The Plot:

9. Kasautii Zindagi Kii

The Plots:

10. Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon

The Plot:

11. Beyhadh

The Plot:

*Yes, yes, we watched for the 'plot.' *