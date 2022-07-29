Karan Johar, the tinsel town's very own gossipmonger, came back this month with an overdose of fun-filled conversations and sizzling rapid-fire rounds with the brand-new season of his iconic show Koffee With Karan.

After binge-watching three super fun episodes of KWK that featured some of the biggest celebrities of our film industry, the fourth episode is finally out now, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, and man, what an episode!

The duo, who will be seen in their upcoming action-drama Liger, spilled an extra dose of drama on KWK. And now, we have decided to recall every bit of juicy gossip we learned from this episode.

So, fasten your seatbelts and let's go!

1. Ananya Panday revealed that she had a crush on Vijay Devarakonda.

While prepping for KWK in the makeup room, she told the host that she tried hitting on the actor several times but there hasn't been any reciprocation. Upon learning this the actor was quite shocked himself and asked 'you have? You didn't do a clear enough job.'

2. Vijay Devarakonda, who is currently the most trending crush among ladies, disclosed that he prefers ‘clear signals’ when it comes to matters of the heart.

The actor, known for his reserved personality off-screen and keeping his love life under wraps, said on KWK that he never takes the first step, ever, so it has to be the woman.

3. Ananya Panday is a big-time foodie, just like us.

Vijay Devarakonda revealed on KWK that she's not an ideal co-star to have around when one is trying to be in a shape. While his go-to breakfast on the set was black coffee and 5 egg whites, she will be having a croissant or pain au chocolat with her coffee.

4. Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday went on a friendly date.

When the host asked them about their dinner night, Vijay Devarakonda revealed that it was a friendly date since Ananya Panday looked really pretty and he dressed up for the same. How cute, right?

5. Ananya Panday and her crushes.

While the actor didn't reveal much about her alleged past relationships with Ishaan Khatter and Kartik Aryan, she might have a brand-new crush on an actor. When Karan Johar asked her what was brewing between Aditya Roy Kapur and her during his birthday party, she first said that they are just good friends but she wouldn't mind dating him. She also revealed that she had a friendly crush on her friend's (Suhana Khan) brother, Aryan Khan, while growing up.

6. Then comes the bingo, which gave us some tea on Vijay Devarakonda's interesting side.

He revealed that once had his makeup man cover his hickey, which was on his collar. Whether it was from a party or for his role, he also revealed that he turned up hungover on the sets of his movies on multiple occasions. Oh, and he has done 'it' on a yacht and cars. During a conversation, he revealed that he wouldn't mind a threesome. Hmm.

7. Ananya Panday has done some wild things too.

From lying about her relationship status and applying concealer to cover a hickey on her face to checking her partner's phone, the actor has been a part of several unconventional things.

8. While Ananya Panday feels that Vijay Devarakonda is the most desirable man in the country, Vijay Devarakonda believes that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the most desirable and hot woman in the country.

Go and stream the Koffee With Karan episode now!

Please note that all images are taken from the KWK.