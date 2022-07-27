Koffee With Karan, the show that has been brewing and serving us fresh drama and gossip for the last eighteen long years, came back this month with an overdose of fun-filled conversations and sizzling rapid-fire rounds with its brand-new season.

After binge-watching three super fun episodes that featured some of the biggest celebrities of our film industry, the trailer for the fourth episode is out now. The brand-new episode of KWK will feature Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday on the iconic couch.

From revealing their fantasies to answering interesting questions, the celebrity duo would reveal the juiciest gossip and inside details of their lives.

Karan Johar, the tinsel town's very own gossipmonger, makes them walk the talk surrounding heart, career and working with each other.

Vijay Deverakonda, well-known for keeping his love life under wraps, revealed what makes him notice a lady’s interest in him.

When he was told that his co-guest, Ananya Panday, had been trying to hit on him, the superstar mentioned how she has not done a ‘clear enough job’ of making her attraction towards him obvious.

The actor, who is currently the most trending crush among ladies, also disclosed that he prefers ‘clear signals’ when it comes to matters of the heart.

Known for his shy and reserved personality off-screen, the Liger actor said that he never takes the first step, ever, so it has to be the woman.

For the uninitiated, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will star in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, which is scheduled for theatrical release on August 25.

We just can't wait for more juicy revelations in the episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Please note that all images are taken from the trailer.