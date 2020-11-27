Money doesn't give people perspective. In fact, in many cases, it seems to take it away. For instance, the rich and famous complaining about their lives. Now, we are not saying that they can't have problems, but just look at the stuff they are cribbing about. I mean...

1. Saif Ali Khan saying that the job of actors is as risky as that of those working in a hospital. In an interview given to Quint, he said:

During the lockdown we quietly sat at home for six months, wasted our lives and lost our time. But now when the government is saying go out and work to support the economy, we are in the frontline again. It's a high-risk profession, almost like working at a hospital.

Is he seriously comparing the profession to that of a doctor's and the work environment to that of a hospital's?

Sir, aap kuch lete kyun nahi?https://t.co/7zc8ViYXzO — Yes to that (@yeh_kya) November 12, 2020

2. Ellen DeGeneres complaining about the quarantine by saying that it was similar to 'being in a jail'. Her house is apparently worth $15 million and has every facility one can imagine. So no, it's not like a 'jail', not even remotely.

Ellen received a lot of flak for her comment on social media and people called her tone-deaf for not realising how privileged she is.

Ellen Degeneres literally said that lockdown was like being in jail—IN JAIL! Chillin in her multi-million dollar mansion is like being in jail. 😒 — TʜᴀᴛOɴᴇGɪʀʟ𝓜𝓮𝓵🐝 (@OneGirlMelissa) November 21, 2020

Tiresome tone death celebrities need to go away during this crisis. Feel like you’re in jail during lockdown Ellen ? What a ridiculously privileged thing to say . You have a mansion , food and a job you are still getting paid for . You are able to stay safe while thousands die — wendi bloomenthal (@wendibloomenth1) April 28, 2020

3. When Kareena Kapoor said she has had her own struggles, and then added that they may not be as interesting as someone with ₹10 in their pocket, but she isn't going to be apologetic about it.

There's nothing 'interesting' about having just ₹10 in your pocket, Kareena. Anyway, her full quote:

It might sound weird but probably my struggle is there. But it isn't as interesting as somebody who comes with just ₹10 in his pocket in a train. Yeah, it’s not been that and I can’t be apologetic about it.

4. Kim Kardashian complaining that she has to take care of kids 'all by herself' after her husband Kanye West fell sick with Covid-19.

This was during an episode of KUWTK, so one can't be too sure if she was serious. But then again, it's the Kardashians so who knows!

He's tested positive for Covid-19 and he's not able to help with the kids, but I'm less worried about him because he's feeling better. But I have to entertain four kids and I'm doing this by myself.

Kim complaining about taking care of her kids by herself during covid pandemic is crazy . #KUWTK — A Black Girl Tweet (@ABlackgirlTweet) November 6, 2020

Kim hiding and then complaining about her kids not leaving her alone and then North finds her and goes “hey that’s mean” will never not be funny😭😭😭😭 — lil🦄 (@lilyyinnes) April 30, 2020

5. When Ranveer Singh said that his family didn't have a lot of money growing up. And then added that they 'only' used to go for one trip to the US.

We didn’t have a lot of money when I was growing up. So my parents would save up and save up for that one big summer holiday abroad; I remember going to Indonesia, Singapore, Italy, but most often it was the US–we had a lot of family there. And December was always Goa with my grandparents.

6. Sonam Kapoor created a whole scene about British Airways losing her luggage in January. Then even as the airline apologised, she maintained that their service was terrible.

Yes all that is done. But it is a massive inconvenience. You guys need to step up. It’s terrible service and terrible mismanagement. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2020

We can only offer our sincere apologies, Sonam. Please be assured we're working to reunite you with your bag as quickly as possible. Cody — British Airways (@British_Airways) January 9, 2020

7. Ananya Pandey complaining about the fact that her father never got to be on Koffee With Karan, while speaking on nepotism.

She was trying to say that there are many things her father couldn't do, like being on KwK, and so her success shouldn't be attributed to privilege.

To this, actor Sidhanth Chaturvedi famously said:

Jahaan hamare sapne poore hote hain, wahaan inka struggle shuru hota hai.

Yes, sounds like a tough life.