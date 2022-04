It is no surprise that desis love weddings. It is no surprise that desis love Bollywood too. A magical combination emerges when celebrities marry their romantic partners.









The recent star-studded Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wedding proved, yet again, how we as a nation are obsessed with celebrity weddings.

A photo of Alia and Ranbir drinking champagne got viral along with a similar photo of the veteran actors- Neetu Kapoor and Late Rishi Kapoor. We have compiled a list of throwback marriage pictures of famous Bollywood couples and their children who married other celebrities just like their parents.

1. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 1980. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in 2022.



2. Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (also known as Tiger) in 1968. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012.



3. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in 1973. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2007. Junior Bachchan celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary recently.



4. Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor in 1984. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja in 2018.



5. Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia in 1973. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar in 2001.



6. Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee in 1973. Kajol and Ajay Devgn in 1999.



7. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in 1984. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar in 2022.



8. Dharmendra and Hema Malini in 1980. Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol in 1996. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani in 2012.



9. Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa in 1988. Mayank Pahwa and Sanah Kapur in 2022.



These throwback pictures have melted our hearts. Aww!