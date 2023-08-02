Ever since Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the theatres last Friday, people have been raving about how good the film was. People were glad to finally see a classic Dharma rom-com family drama after ages. Directed by Karan Johar and starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a love story that the audience had been missing for a long time.

rocky aur rani kii prem kahaani karan johar
India Today

In a conversation with Anupama Chopra from Film Companion, Karan Johar shared a lot of interesting trivia about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He talked about the characters, iconic moments, and about what went behind the scenes.

If, like us, you are still not over the film, then take a look at these nine interesting moments from the interview.

1. When Karan Johar revealed how he was inspired to create Rocky Randhawa.

karan johar

2. When Karan Johar broke down Rocky’s character and that explained a lot about Rocky.

rocky aur rani kii prem kahaani

3. When the director revealed how Ranveer Singh got into the skin of Rocky Randhawa.

ranveer singh rocky aur rani kii prem kahaani

4. This moment which explains the meta references in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

karan johar rocky aur rani kii prem kahaani

5. This little trivia puts a lot of things in place.

anupama chopra

6. Of course, Karan Johar talked about the kiss.

film companion

7. When Karan Johar gave us a peek into Rocky and Rani’s future.

alia bhatt rocky aur rani kii prem kahaani

8. The sneak peek also involved how their life would pan out after marriage.

karan johar rocky rani

9. Please make the sequel of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani happen.

rocky rani alia ranveer

You can watch the whole interview of Karan Johar with Film Companion here.

Also Read: ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ Looks Like Modern Day K3G & Here’s Proof

Creatives: Sawan Kumari