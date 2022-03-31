Bollywood movies have always wooed us to believe in dreamy romance. I mean, who could define love better than SRK, right? Well, loving someone is a beautiful emotion and a stupid feeling too. And we have seen it in all Bollywood movies.

But today, we decided to take a look at how a love story of Bollywood celebs blossoms in real life. And I feel it screams madly in love, as you will too after looking at these Instagram posts.

1. Katrina Kaif

The newlywed couple in the tinsel town of Bollywood looks adorable together. And the pictures they post just define how madly in love they are! Katrina in her recent post, wrote, "you make difficult moments better."

2. Vicky Kaushal

I would literally say, Vicky ka dukh khatam hogya hai after seeing this picture. He captioned the post, "with you, every day is a day of love!" They are clearly smitten with each other and every picture on their Instagram is proof.

3. Ranveer Singh

It's hard to ignore their PDA on social media, at award ceremonies, or even on random dinner dates. The two have been married for a long time now and surely give a couple goals vibe.

4. Deepika Padukone

Deepika took to Instagram to share pictures from their anniversary celebration on a trip to the hills. Chai, pahaad aur pyar, the pictures gave us a glimpse into their fairy tale romance.

5. Anushka Sharma

To me, Virat and Anushka give off some major power couples vibe. The two of them have stayed beside each other through thick and thin times is something one should learn from. And this post by Anushka is a reminder that "Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure."

6. Alia Bhatt

Alia and Ranbir are the cutest couples in Bollywood now. The two have been dating for almost 5 years and may soon get married too. That said, look at how adorably they are staring at each other. *sobs*

7. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas fell in love through social media. Thanks to Twitter, the couple met in 2016, and since then, lived happily ever after.

8. Rajkumar Rao



Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently got married. The 11-year-old love story of love, friendship, and romance tells us what forever love looks like.

So much in love, isn't it?

