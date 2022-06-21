Other than breaking down the Brahmastra trailer for theories, people have also been talking about the VFX and the special effects. Surprisingly, they actually look good, and this might just be a new milestone for Bollywood. The trailer has teased us with the quality of visuals, that we haven't really seen in Hindi films or television before. And, they're a treat for all the sci-fi fans.

Because earlier, we only had a lot of weird looking special effects, that mostly left us cringing:

1. Rudraksh

It almost looked like they 3D printed Sunil Shetty for his multiple roles.

2. Aabra Ka Dabra

Mostly special effects meant flying. And, I'm not even sure if they used a green-screen or if it was just a wallpaper.

Starring Prabhu Deva as LED lights that we use on Diwali.

3. Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

This is when Sooraj Barjatya got creative and gave us a weirdly constructed 'tota'. And, I'm not saying that the CGI was badly done, but the parrot left me scarred.

4. Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani

A lot of these special effects used aag for the sake of it. Honestly, it looked more like a drawing done with crayons.

5. Shaandaar

I get that most of it was to create the sense of fantasy in the plot. But, someone needs to address the elephant in the room - the frog.

6. Mausam

As much as this looks like a visual from Stuart Little, it is indeed a scene from Mausam.

7. Naagin

How can we not talk about Naagin and its 'sequels'? This is where Indian television peaked the use of special effects - excited ho kar, sab daal diya.

8. Baalveer

And yes, television also has a superhero. Here too, it's more about 'jaadu' than logic - because well, only magic can support the effects they use.

9. Krrish

That's a fire extinguisher that Krrish is 'supposedly' holding. I mean, no one even tried to make it look like it's not just flying with him.

10. Drona

The sasta-tikau version of Harry Potter also had sandman. Also, gravity hadn't debuted in Bollywood back then - so heroes could fly and fall at their own convenience.

My eyes are hurting.