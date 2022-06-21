Other than breaking down the Brahmastra trailer for theories, people have also been talking about the VFX and the special effects. Surprisingly, they actually look good, and this might just be a new milestone for Bollywood. The trailer has teased us with the quality of visuals, that we haven't really seen in Hindi films or television before. And, they're a treat for all the sci-fi fans.

Brahmastra trailer
Source: YouTube

Because earlier, we only had a lot of weird looking special effects, that mostly left us cringing:

1. Rudraksh 

It almost looked like they 3D printed Sunil Shetty for his multiple roles. 

Rudraksh
Source: YouTube

2. Aabra Ka Dabra

Mostly special effects meant flying. And, I'm not even sure if they used a green-screen or if it was just a wallpaper. 

Aabra Ka Dabra
Source: YouTube

Starring Prabhu Deva as LED lights that we use on Diwali.

Aabra Ka Dabra
Source: YouTube

3. Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

This is when Sooraj Barjatya got creative and gave us a weirdly constructed 'tota'. And, I'm not saying that the CGI was badly done, but the parrot left me scarred. 

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
Source: YouTube

4. Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani

A lot of these special effects used aag for the sake of it. Honestly, it looked more like a drawing done with crayons.

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani
Source: YouTube

5. Shaandaar

I get that most of it was to create the sense of fantasy in the plot. But, someone needs to address the elephant in the room - the frog.

Shaandaar
Source: Netflix

6. Mausam

As much as this looks like a visual from Stuart Little, it is indeed a scene from Mausam.

Mausam
Source: YouTube

7. Naagin 

How can we not talk about Naagin and its 'sequels'? This is where Indian television peaked the use of special effects - excited ho kar, sab daal diya.

Naagin
Source: YouTube

8. Baalveer

And yes, television also has a superhero. Here too, it's more about 'jaadu' than logic - because well, only magic can support the effects they use.

Baalveer
Source: YouTube

9. Krrish

That's a fire extinguisher that Krrish is 'supposedly' holding. I mean, no one even tried to make it look like it's not just flying with him. 

Krrish
Source: SonyLIV
Krrish
Source: SonyLIV

10. Drona

The sasta-tikau version of Harry Potter also had sandman. Also, gravity hadn't debuted in Bollywood back then - so heroes could fly and fall at their own convenience.

Drona
Source: JioCinema

My eyes are hurting.