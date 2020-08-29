Sadak 2, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt has bagged the title of becoming the lowest-rated film of all time on IMDb.

After receiving more than 10,000 votes from IMDb users the film has been rated 1.1 out of 10.

The film has also received negative reviews from most critics who have termed it as "boring," "lackluster," and "terrible."

The film premiered on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 PM on Friday but, even before the film could release, the trailer had already become the second-most disliked video on YouTube.

This film has been heavily criticized for supposedly propagating nepotism in the industry, especially now when angered fans are seeking justice for the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.