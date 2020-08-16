Just days after its release, the Sadak 2 Trailer is now the 3rd most disliked video in the world, and the top disliked video in India. The trailer has presently received 9.04 million dislikes, following 11.6 million dislikes for Justin Bieber's song 'Baby' The movie that stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles, drew flak amidst the nepotism debate going on across the internet, with users criticising Alia Bhatt majorly.

Just hours after the trailer released, the video had already made it to the list of most disliked videos in the world with some 5.3 million dislikes and had surpassed PewDiePie's most disliked video - 5 million dislikes - in less than 24 hours. At the time, it stood 7th on the list. And as of now, it has taken the third spot.

The trailer received widespread criticism for being a 'product of nepotism', instantly, despite the orginal movie that starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, being a superhit. The data was analysed and published by India Today's Data Intelligence Unit (DIU).

You can watch the trailer here: